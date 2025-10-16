SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XUAUSDvs
Tian Hao Shen

XUAUSDvs

Tian Hao Shen
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 73%
HantecMarketsV-S2-Main
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
532
Profit Trades:
355 (66.72%)
Loss Trades:
177 (33.27%)
Best trade:
2 416.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 525.80 USD
Gross Profit:
106 524.41 USD (170 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 557.50 USD (155 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 999.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 479.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
9.54%
Max deposit load:
2.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.38
Long Trades:
298 (56.02%)
Short Trades:
234 (43.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
61.97 USD
Average Profit:
300.07 USD
Average Loss:
-415.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-7 532.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 532.65 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.67%
Annual Forecast:
20.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 859.03 USD
Maximal:
7 532.65 USD (14.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.03% (7 532.65 USD)
By Equity:
4.04% (2 592.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 507
XAGUSDM 9
USDJPY- 5
GBPUSD- 3
GBPJPY- 3
GAUCNH 2
USOil 1
EURCHF- 1
BABA.us 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 28K
XAGUSDM 1.9K
USDJPY- 2.1K
GBPUSD- -44
GBPJPY- 564
GAUCNH 68
USOil 6
EURCHF- -151
BABA.us -4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
XAGUSDM 340
USDJPY- 2K
GBPUSD- -45
GBPJPY- 1.1K
GAUCNH 49
USOil 2
EURCHF- -60
BABA.us -284
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 416.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 526 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 999.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 532.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsV-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
趋势为王的时代  黄金强势回归 
No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.43% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 10:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 07:36
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 08:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
