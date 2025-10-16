SignalsSections
SYED MUHAMMAD AZIM

EquitiLowRisk

SYED MUHAMMAD AZIM
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 032
Profit Trades:
1 527 (75.14%)
Loss Trades:
505 (24.85%)
Best trade:
28 526.08 USD
Worst trade:
-18 375.68 USD
Gross Profit:
352 345.34 USD (2 244 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223 341.68 USD (2 870 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (3 969.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 699.09 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
1 603 (78.89%)
Short Trades:
429 (21.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
63.49 USD
Average Profit:
230.74 USD
Average Loss:
-442.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 476.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60 577.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.22%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.91 USD
Maximal:
71 096.88 USD (56.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.28% (71 096.88 USD)
By Equity:
7.14% (95 428.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pr 1108
UT100Roll 789
GBPUSD.pr 63
XAGUSD.pr 46
US30Roll 6
AUDJPY.pr 5
UK100Roll 4
CADCHF.pr 3
EURUSD.pr 2
AUDNZD.pr 2
AUDUSD.pr 1
USDCAD.pr 1
EURNZD.pr 1
EURJPY.pr 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pr 77K
UT100Roll 38K
GBPUSD.pr 11K
XAGUSD.pr 5.3K
US30Roll -338
AUDJPY.pr 752
UK100Roll 320
CADCHF.pr -1.8K
EURUSD.pr 0
AUDNZD.pr -1.8K
AUDUSD.pr 630
USDCAD.pr 0
EURNZD.pr -3
EURJPY.pr 660
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pr 5K
UT100Roll -628K
GBPUSD.pr 7.1K
XAGUSD.pr 4.5K
US30Roll -1.8K
AUDJPY.pr 568
UK100Roll 6.2K
CADCHF.pr -188
EURUSD.pr 28
AUDNZD.pr -264
AUDUSD.pr 406
USDCAD.pr -1
EURNZD.pr -22
EURJPY.pr 182
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 526.08 USD
Worst trade: -18 376 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 969.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 476.76 USD

