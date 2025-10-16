- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
55 (69.62%)
Loss Trades:
24 (30.38%)
Best trade:
160.00 USD
Worst trade:
-63.82 USD
Gross Profit:
638.73 USD (27 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-239.82 USD (13 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (94.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
37.79%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
39 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.66
Expected Payoff:
5.05 USD
Average Profit:
11.61 USD
Average Loss:
-9.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-104.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.11%
Annual Forecast:
474.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.53 USD
Maximal:
104.77 USD (7.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.76% (104.77 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (22.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|299
|USDJPY
|-10
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|-17
|GBPCAD
|48
|AUDUSD
|56
|EURGBP
|24
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|USDJPY
|-84
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|-90
|GBPCAD
|295
|AUDUSD
|230
|EURGBP
|93
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.00 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 6
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 2
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 19
A breakout strategy for breaking news on five currency pairs: the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, and the Australian dollar. The success rate is over 80%. At the same time, the gold breakthrough strategy is attached to realize the mixed strategy and ensure the stable growth of the account. Disclaimer: This account is not suitable for cross-platform copying. Please be careful not to copy this information. To follow orders, please contact me at QQ342036438 and indicate: Seen by MQL5
本帐户不适合跨平台跟单。请注意滑点风险。This account is not suitable for cross-platform copying. Please be aware of the risk of slippage.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
7
100%
79
69%
0%
2.66
5.05
USD
USD
8%
1:200