The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

A breakout strategy for breaking news on five currency pairs: the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, and the Australian dollar. The success rate is over 80%. At the same time, the gold breakthrough strategy is attached to realize the mixed strategy and ensure the stable growth of the account. Disclaimer: This account is not suitable for cross-platform copying. Please be careful not to copy this information. To follow orders, please contact me at QQ342036438 and indicate: Seen by MQL5