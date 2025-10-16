SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PASSIVE WIN2025
Zheng Zhang

PASSIVE WIN2025

Zheng Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
55 (69.62%)
Loss Trades:
24 (30.38%)
Best trade:
160.00 USD
Worst trade:
-63.82 USD
Gross Profit:
638.73 USD (27 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-239.82 USD (13 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (94.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
37.79%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
40 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
39 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.66
Expected Payoff:
5.05 USD
Average Profit:
11.61 USD
Average Loss:
-9.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-104.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.11%
Annual Forecast:
474.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.53 USD
Maximal:
104.77 USD (7.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.76% (104.77 USD)
By Equity:
1.93% (22.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
USDJPY 11
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
AUDUSD 5
EURGBP 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 299
USDJPY -10
GBPUSD 0
EURUSD -17
GBPCAD 48
AUDUSD 56
EURGBP 24
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDJPY -84
GBPUSD -5
EURUSD -90
GBPCAD 295
AUDUSD 230
EURGBP 93
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.00 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 6
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
AM-Live2
0.00 × 6
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 2
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 19
538 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
A breakout strategy for breaking news on five currency pairs: the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, and the Australian dollar. The success rate is over 80%. At the same time, the gold breakthrough strategy is attached to realize the mixed strategy and ensure the stable growth of the account. Disclaimer: This account is not suitable for cross-platform copying. Please be careful not to copy this information. To follow orders, please contact me at QQ342036438 and indicate: Seen by MQL5
No reviews
2026.01.07 06:02 2026.01.07 06:02:08  

本帐户不适合跨平台跟单。请注意滑点风险。This account is not suitable for cross-platform copying. Please be aware of the risk of slippage.

2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 04:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.09 03:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 03:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.03 15:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 08:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.13 07:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 07:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 09:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 13.64% of days out of the 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PASSIVE WIN2025
999 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
7
100%
79
69%
0%
2.66
5.05
USD
8%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.