Yuan Tan

Banyan tree

Yuan Tan
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 363%
Exness-Real9
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 221
Profit Trades:
1 611 (72.53%)
Loss Trades:
610 (27.47%)
Best trade:
9 892.47 USD
Worst trade:
-9 937.39 USD
Gross Profit:
82 039.45 USD (5 808 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 217.56 USD (4 622 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (1 405.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 451.55 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
100.30%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
172
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
1 211 (54.52%)
Short Trades:
1 010 (45.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
7.57 USD
Average Profit:
50.92 USD
Average Loss:
-106.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-80.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 937.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.65%
Annual Forecast:
529.59%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 937.39 USD (32.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.77% (8 454.75 USD)
By Equity:
44.42% (7 511.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1186
AUDNZD 705
AUDCAD 173
NZDCAD 131
USOIL 9
BTCUSD 8
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
USDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
AUDNZD 184
AUDCAD 460
NZDCAD 284
USOIL 488
BTCUSD 95
EURUSD 77
XAGUSD 114
ETHUSD 0
USDJPY 79
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 361K
AUDNZD 12K
AUDCAD 58K
NZDCAD 25K
USOIL 4.3K
BTCUSD 721K
EURUSD 322
XAGUSD 2.6K
ETHUSD 399
USDJPY 618
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 892.47 USD
Worst trade: -9 937 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 405.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 6
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
EnviLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 8
Exness-Real26
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.36 × 25
EagleFX-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.51 × 141
Darwinex-Live-2
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.60 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.60 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.61 × 41
High-frequency trading of gold
No reviews
2025.12.19 06:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 10:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 10:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 00:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 18:52
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Banyan tree
30 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
24K
USD
16
45%
2 221
72%
100%
1.25
7.57
USD
44%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.