- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 221
Profit Trades:
1 611 (72.53%)
Loss Trades:
610 (27.47%)
Best trade:
9 892.47 USD
Worst trade:
-9 937.39 USD
Gross Profit:
82 039.45 USD (5 808 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 217.56 USD (4 622 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (1 405.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 451.55 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
100.30%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
172
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
1 211 (54.52%)
Short Trades:
1 010 (45.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
7.57 USD
Average Profit:
50.92 USD
Average Loss:
-106.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-80.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 937.39 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.65%
Annual Forecast:
529.59%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 937.39 USD (32.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.77% (8 454.75 USD)
By Equity:
44.42% (7 511.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1186
|AUDNZD
|705
|AUDCAD
|173
|NZDCAD
|131
|USOIL
|9
|BTCUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|184
|AUDCAD
|460
|NZDCAD
|284
|USOIL
|488
|BTCUSD
|95
|EURUSD
|77
|XAGUSD
|114
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|79
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|361K
|AUDNZD
|12K
|AUDCAD
|58K
|NZDCAD
|25K
|USOIL
|4.3K
|BTCUSD
|721K
|EURUSD
|322
|XAGUSD
|2.6K
|ETHUSD
|399
|USDJPY
|618
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 892.47 USD
Worst trade: -9 937 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 405.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageGlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 8
|
Exness-Real26
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.36 × 25
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.51 × 141
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.60 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.60 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.61 × 41
High-frequency trading of gold
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
USD
24K
USD
USD
16
45%
2 221
72%
100%
1.25
7.57
USD
USD
44%
1:100