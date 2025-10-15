- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|665
|AUDUSD.r
|78
|EURUSD.r
|71
|GBPUSD.r
|68
|AUDCAD.r
|63
|USDCHF.r
|52
|USDCAD.r
|16
|EURAUD.r
|2
|GBPNZD.r
|2
|NZDCAD.r
|1
|GBPAUD.r
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|695
|AUDUSD.r
|22
|EURUSD.r
|16
|GBPUSD.r
|27
|AUDCAD.r
|43
|USDCHF.r
|-21
|USDCAD.r
|6
|EURAUD.r
|1
|GBPNZD.r
|-4
|NZDCAD.r
|0
|GBPAUD.r
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|69K
|AUDUSD.r
|2.8K
|EURUSD.r
|2.1K
|GBPUSD.r
|3.2K
|AUDCAD.r
|5.5K
|USDCHF.r
|-1.5K
|USDCAD.r
|881
|EURAUD.r
|112
|GBPNZD.r
|-638
|NZDCAD.r
|60
|GBPAUD.r
|527
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
🇬🇧 English Description – StarQueen Fusion
👑 StarQueen Fusion – Advanced MT5 Strategy
Welcome to StarQueen Fusion, an innovative automated trading system built for those who value stability, precision, and long-term growth.
It’s not just a bot — it’s a fusion of three independent algorithms working in harmony to achieve consistent and sustainable results.
📊 Main Information
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Recommended deposit: €500
-
Active algorithms: 7
-
General approach: Conservative, stable, and risk-controlled
-
Reference broker: FP Markets RAW ECN
🔍 Overview
StarQueen Fusion operates on major Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF) and Gold (XAU/USD).
It combines trend-following and smart grid logic to balance profitability with safety.
Each algorithm has a clear role — stability, precision, or consistency — ensuring smooth overall performance.
🥇 Active Algorithms
1️⃣ Queen (Gold – H1 Trend)
Trades on XAU/USD with a cautious, selective approach.
Not a scalper — waits for high-probability setups on the H1 timeframe.
May remain inactive for several days, reflecting its focus on quality over quantity.
2️⃣ Oro Smart (Gold Linear Mode)
Manages one position at a time, no grid, no averaging.
Simple, linear, and fully controlled.
3️⃣ Forex GridBot
Operates on major pairs using a smart grid logic.
Keeps activity consistent even during low volatility, complementing the cautious behavior of the other two bots.
⚙️ Risk Management
-
Each strategy includes Stop Loss or manual supervision.
-
Manual control is applied during abnormal volatility to protect capital.
-
Drawdown remains within controlled levels for sustainable long-term growth.
🌟 Why “StarQueen Fusion”
The name symbolizes the fusion of two worlds:
-
Gold — representing patience and strength.
-
Forex — representing precision and stability.
Together they create a balanced, adaptable system that performs in any market condition.
🚀 Summary
✅ 3 independent algorithms (Gold + Forex)
✅ Conservative and steady approach
✅ Reliable H1 analysis
✅ Stop Loss and manual risk control
✅ Minimum deposit: €500
Please be informed that from December 15 to January 15, gold trading activity will be suspended to avoid unnecessary drawdowns and unstable market conditions.
