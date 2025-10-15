🇬🇧 English Description – StarQueen Fusion

👑 StarQueen Fusion – Advanced MT5 Strategy

Welcome to StarQueen Fusion, an innovative automated trading system built for those who value stability, precision, and long-term growth.

It’s not just a bot — it’s a fusion of three independent algorithms working in harmony to achieve consistent and sustainable results.

📊 Main Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended deposit: €500

Active algorithms: 7

General approach: Conservative, stable, and risk-controlled

Reference broker: FP Markets RAW ECN

🔍 Overview

StarQueen Fusion operates on major Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF) and Gold (XAU/USD).

It combines trend-following and smart grid logic to balance profitability with safety.

Each algorithm has a clear role — stability, precision, or consistency — ensuring smooth overall performance.

🥇 Active Algorithms

1️⃣ Queen (Gold – H1 Trend)

Trades on XAU/USD with a cautious, selective approach.

Not a scalper — waits for high-probability setups on the H1 timeframe.

May remain inactive for several days, reflecting its focus on quality over quantity.

2️⃣ Oro Smart (Gold Linear Mode)

Manages one position at a time, no grid, no averaging.

Simple, linear, and fully controlled.

3️⃣ Forex GridBot

Operates on major pairs using a smart grid logic.

Keeps activity consistent even during low volatility, complementing the cautious behavior of the other two bots.

⚙️ Risk Management

Each strategy includes Stop Loss or manual supervision.

Manual control is applied during abnormal volatility to protect capital.

Drawdown remains within controlled levels for sustainable long-term growth.

🌟 Why “StarQueen Fusion”

The name symbolizes the fusion of two worlds:

Gold — representing patience and strength.

Forex — representing precision and stability.

Together they create a balanced, adaptable system that performs in any market condition.

🚀 Summary

✅ 3 independent algorithms (Gold + Forex)

✅ Conservative and steady approach

✅ Reliable H1 analysis

✅ Stop Loss and manual risk control

✅ Minimum deposit: €500