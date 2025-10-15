SignalsSections
Alan Gilberto Pirovino

StarQueen Fusion

Alan Gilberto Pirovino
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
1 / 185 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 119%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 019
Profit Trades:
846 (83.02%)
Loss Trades:
173 (16.98%)
Best trade:
26.71 EUR
Worst trade:
-56.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 348.46 EUR (148 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-657.85 EUR (67 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (47.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.54 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
96.20%
Max deposit load:
10.38%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.79
Long Trades:
654 (64.18%)
Short Trades:
365 (35.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
0.68 EUR
Average Profit:
1.59 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-60.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.22 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
9.69%
Annual Forecast:
117.59%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
70.53 EUR (7.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.50% (60.64 EUR)
By Equity:
14.45% (135.46 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 665
AUDUSD.r 78
EURUSD.r 71
GBPUSD.r 68
AUDCAD.r 63
USDCHF.r 52
USDCAD.r 16
EURAUD.r 2
GBPNZD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 695
AUDUSD.r 22
EURUSD.r 16
GBPUSD.r 27
AUDCAD.r 43
USDCHF.r -21
USDCAD.r 6
EURAUD.r 1
GBPNZD.r -4
NZDCAD.r 0
GBPAUD.r 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 69K
AUDUSD.r 2.8K
EURUSD.r 2.1K
GBPUSD.r 3.2K
AUDCAD.r 5.5K
USDCHF.r -1.5K
USDCAD.r 881
EURAUD.r 112
GBPNZD.r -638
NZDCAD.r 60
GBPAUD.r 527
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.71 EUR
Worst trade: -56 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.22 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🇬🇧 English Description – StarQueen Fusion

👑 StarQueen Fusion – Advanced MT5 Strategy

Welcome to StarQueen Fusion, an innovative automated trading system built for those who value stability, precision, and long-term growth.
It’s not just a bot — it’s a fusion of three independent algorithms working in harmony to achieve consistent and sustainable results.

📊 Main Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended deposit: €500

  • Active algorithms: 7

  • General approach: Conservative, stable, and risk-controlled

  • Reference broker: FP Markets RAW ECN

🔍 Overview

StarQueen Fusion operates on major Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF) and Gold (XAU/USD).
It combines trend-following and smart grid logic to balance profitability with safety.

Each algorithm has a clear role — stability, precision, or consistency — ensuring smooth overall performance.

🥇 Active Algorithms

1️⃣ Queen (Gold – H1 Trend)
Trades on XAU/USD with a cautious, selective approach.
Not a scalper — waits for high-probability setups on the H1 timeframe.
May remain inactive for several days, reflecting its focus on quality over quantity.

2️⃣ Oro Smart (Gold Linear Mode)
Manages one position at a time, no grid, no averaging.
Simple, linear, and fully controlled.

3️⃣ Forex GridBot
Operates on major pairs using a smart grid logic.
Keeps activity consistent even during low volatility, complementing the cautious behavior of the other two bots.

⚙️ Risk Management

  • Each strategy includes Stop Loss or manual supervision.

  • Manual control is applied during abnormal volatility to protect capital.

  • Drawdown remains within controlled levels for sustainable long-term growth.

🌟 Why “StarQueen Fusion”

The name symbolizes the fusion of two worlds:

  • Gold — representing patience and strength.

  • Forex — representing precision and stability.

Together they create a balanced, adaptable system that performs in any market condition.

🚀 Summary

✅ 3 independent algorithms (Gold + Forex)
✅ Conservative and steady approach
✅ Reliable H1 analysis
✅ Stop Loss and manual risk control
✅ Minimum deposit: €500


No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 20:50 2025.12.19 20:50:20  

Please be informed that from December 15 to January 15, gold trading activity will be suspended to avoid unnecessary drawdowns and unstable market conditions.

2025.12.19 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 15:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 10:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 00:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
