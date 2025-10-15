- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
68 (39.53%)
Loss Trades:
104 (60.47%)
Best trade:
50.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 167.74 USD (2 167 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 951.98 USD (1 951 961 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (339.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
339.12 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
35.03%
Max deposit load:
47.65%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
124 (72.09%)
Short Trades:
48 (27.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
31.88 USD
Average Loss:
-18.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-215.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-237.05 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-43.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.79 USD
Maximal:
503.62 USD (64.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.52% (503.62 USD)
By Equity:
19.71% (53.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|172
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|216
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|216K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +339.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-44%
0
0
USD
USD
120
USD
USD
16
0%
172
39%
35%
1.11
1.25
USD
USD
82%
1:200