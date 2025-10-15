SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Pensiun Dini 1
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin

Pensiun Dini 1

Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -44%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
68 (39.53%)
Loss Trades:
104 (60.47%)
Best trade:
50.00 USD
Worst trade:
-50.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 167.74 USD (2 167 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 951.98 USD (1 951 961 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (339.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
339.12 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
35.03%
Max deposit load:
47.65%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
124 (72.09%)
Short Trades:
48 (27.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
31.88 USD
Average Loss:
-18.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-215.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-237.05 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-43.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.79 USD
Maximal:
503.62 USD (64.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.52% (503.62 USD)
By Equity:
19.71% (53.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 216
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 216K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.00 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +339.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 07:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 10:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pensiun Dini 1
30 USD per month
-44%
0
0
USD
120
USD
16
0%
172
39%
35%
1.11
1.25
USD
82%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.