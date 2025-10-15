SignalsSections
Xuan Hao Nguyen

Nguyen Xuan Hao

Xuan Hao Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 191%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
927
Profit Trades:
585 (63.10%)
Loss Trades:
342 (36.89%)
Best trade:
17 567.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 061.54 USD
Gross Profit:
186 702.92 USD (15 178 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136 009.92 USD (11 947 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (5 406.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 072.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
42.43%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
666 (71.84%)
Short Trades:
261 (28.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
54.69 USD
Average Profit:
319.15 USD
Average Loss:
-397.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-1 303.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 324.23 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
14.68%
Annual Forecast:
178.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 233.00 USD
Maximal:
25 735.45 USD (37.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.01% (25 735.45 USD)
By Equity:
14.17% (4 412.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 567
BTCUSD 240
XAGUSD-P 32
ETHUSD 30
LNKUSD 16
USOUSD-P 13
SOLUSD 11
XRPUSD 11
GBPUSD-P 6
EURJPY-P 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 39K
BTCUSD 7.5K
XAGUSD-P 3.7K
ETHUSD 4.4K
LNKUSD -855
USOUSD-P -593
SOLUSD -3.2K
XRPUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD-P -114
EURJPY-P -258
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P 251K
BTCUSD 2.9M
XAGUSD-P 9.6K
ETHUSD 118K
LNKUSD -23
USOUSD-P 1.9K
SOLUSD -16K
XRPUSD 14K
GBPUSD-P 465
EURJPY-P -388
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 567.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 062 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 406.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 303.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.79 × 191
Low risk Volume
No reviews
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 12:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 03:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 08:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
