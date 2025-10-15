- Growth
Trades:
566
Profit Trades:
360 (63.60%)
Loss Trades:
206 (36.40%)
Best trade:
701.70 USD
Worst trade:
-9 021.90 USD
Gross Profit:
6 926.02 USD (57 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 962.79 USD (52 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (3 227.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 227.86 USD (75)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.89%
Max deposit load:
2.41%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
348 (61.48%)
Short Trades:
218 (38.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-10.67 USD
Average Profit:
19.24 USD
Average Loss:
-62.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-170.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 021.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.90%
Annual Forecast:
47.34%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 846.77 USD
Maximal:
10 852.23 USD (953.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.89% (10 852.23 USD)
By Equity:
7.92% (432.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|archived
|115
|GBPUSD
|78
|EURUSD
|70
|USDCAD
|67
|USDCHF
|62
|USDJPY
|54
|AUDUSD
|50
|NZDUSD
|49
|XAUUSD
|4
|CADCHF
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|archived
|-6.5K
|GBPUSD
|96
|EURUSD
|89
|USDCAD
|31
|USDCHF
|87
|USDJPY
|58
|AUDUSD
|64
|NZDUSD
|47
|XAUUSD
|6
|CADCHF
|7
|EURJPY
|6
|AUDCAD
|-1
|NZDCAD
|-6
|NZDJPY
|0
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCHF
|-1
|EURNZD
|-2
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPNZD
|-8
|GBPAUD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|archived
|0
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|USDCHF
|-366
|USDJPY
|2K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|XAUUSD
|205
|CADCHF
|596
|EURJPY
|805
|AUDCAD
|-115
|NZDCAD
|-794
|NZDJPY
|-18
|EURAUD
|678
|AUDCHF
|63
|NZDCHF
|-48
|EURNZD
|-313
|CADJPY
|46
|GBPNZD
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|358
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal07
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.08 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.16 × 93
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.17 × 6
|
ScandinavianMarkets-Live
|0.24 × 222
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.26 × 190
|
FBSTradestone-Real-1
|0.28 × 230
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.28 × 89
|
TitanFX-03
|0.32 × 22
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS
