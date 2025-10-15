SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DFX EA
Daniel Chng Chin Huang

DFX EA

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
0 reviews
130 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2023 -63%
FBS-Real-12
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
566
Profit Trades:
360 (63.60%)
Loss Trades:
206 (36.40%)
Best trade:
701.70 USD
Worst trade:
-9 021.90 USD
Gross Profit:
6 926.02 USD (57 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 962.79 USD (52 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (3 227.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 227.86 USD (75)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.89%
Max deposit load:
2.41%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
348 (61.48%)
Short Trades:
218 (38.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-10.67 USD
Average Profit:
19.24 USD
Average Loss:
-62.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-170.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 021.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.90%
Annual Forecast:
47.34%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 846.77 USD
Maximal:
10 852.23 USD (953.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.89% (10 852.23 USD)
By Equity:
7.92% (432.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
archived 115
GBPUSD 78
EURUSD 70
USDCAD 67
USDCHF 62
USDJPY 54
AUDUSD 50
NZDUSD 49
XAUUSD 4
CADCHF 3
EURJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDCAD 2
NZDJPY 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
archived -6.5K
GBPUSD 96
EURUSD 89
USDCAD 31
USDCHF 87
USDJPY 58
AUDUSD 64
NZDUSD 47
XAUUSD 6
CADCHF 7
EURJPY 6
AUDCAD -1
NZDCAD -6
NZDJPY 0
EURAUD 5
AUDCHF 1
NZDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
CADJPY 0
GBPNZD -8
GBPAUD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
archived 0
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 4.9K
USDCAD -4.4K
USDCHF -366
USDJPY 2K
AUDUSD 1.2K
NZDUSD -1.5K
XAUUSD 205
CADCHF 596
EURJPY 805
AUDCAD -115
NZDCAD -794
NZDJPY -18
EURAUD 678
AUDCHF 63
NZDCHF -48
EURNZD -313
CADJPY 46
GBPNZD -1.3K
GBPAUD 358
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +701.70 USD
Worst trade: -9 022 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 75
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 227.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal07
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US05-Live
0.08 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.16 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
0.17 × 6
ScandinavianMarkets-Live
0.24 × 222
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.26 × 190
FBSTradestone-Real-1
0.28 × 230
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.28 × 89
TitanFX-03
0.32 × 22
126 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS



No reviews
2026.01.12 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 01:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 17:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 14:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 07:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 07:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.15 04:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 44 days. This comprises 5.37% of days out of the 819 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 04:37
80% of trades performed within 22 days. This comprises 2.69% of days out of the 819 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DFX EA
70 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
130
78%
566
63%
99%
0.53
-10.67
USD
89%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.