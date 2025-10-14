SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BG4
Vojtech Dubina

BG4

Vojtech Dubina
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 267%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 544
Profit Trades:
1 449 (93.84%)
Loss Trades:
95 (6.15%)
Best trade:
16.32 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
1 850.11 USD (265 780 pips)
Gross Loss:
-513.42 USD (63 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
176 (169.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.76 USD (176)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
94.48%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
130
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.91
Long Trades:
743 (48.12%)
Short Trades:
801 (51.88%)
Profit Factor:
3.60
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-5.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.68%
Annual Forecast:
311.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
89.66 USD (5.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.90% (72.87 USD)
By Equity:
69.60% (683.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 189
EURCAD 138
GBPAUD 108
AUDNZD 101
EURJPY 89
GBPCAD 80
AUDCAD 77
USDCHF 77
AUDJPY 60
EURAUD 57
NZDJPY 57
NZDCHF 56
GBPUSD 50
AUDUSD 47
NZDCAD 47
USDJPY 41
EURUSD 35
CHFJPY 35
AUDCHF 30
CADCHF 29
EURGBP 27
EURNZD 23
NZDUSD 22
GBPCHF 17
GBPJPY 17
USDCAD 16
CADJPY 15
EURCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 120
EURCAD 88
GBPAUD 105
AUDNZD 39
EURJPY 87
GBPCAD 69
AUDCAD 42
USDCHF 72
AUDJPY 86
EURAUD 99
NZDJPY 45
NZDCHF 63
GBPUSD 64
AUDUSD 34
NZDCAD 34
USDJPY -34
EURUSD 58
CHFJPY 63
AUDCHF 0
CADCHF 25
EURGBP 32
EURNZD 30
NZDUSD 22
GBPCHF 29
GBPJPY 29
USDCAD 10
CADJPY 17
EURCHF 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 23K
EURCAD 14K
GBPAUD 17K
AUDNZD 8.8K
EURJPY 14K
GBPCAD 10K
AUDCAD 6.6K
USDCHF 6.3K
AUDJPY 14K
EURAUD 16K
NZDJPY 8.3K
NZDCHF 5.3K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDUSD 4K
NZDCAD 5K
USDJPY -1.7K
EURUSD 6.2K
CHFJPY 11K
AUDCHF 46
CADCHF 2.4K
EURGBP 2.5K
EURNZD 6.2K
NZDUSD 2.9K
GBPCHF 2.4K
GBPJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 3.4K
CADJPY 3.2K
EURCHF 569
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.32 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 176
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.23 × 17296
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
109 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 14:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 09:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 22:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 03:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
