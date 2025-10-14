- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 544
Profit Trades:
1 449 (93.84%)
Loss Trades:
95 (6.15%)
Best trade:
16.32 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
1 850.11 USD (265 780 pips)
Gross Loss:
-513.42 USD (63 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
176 (169.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.76 USD (176)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
94.48%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
130
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.91
Long Trades:
743 (48.12%)
Short Trades:
801 (51.88%)
Profit Factor:
3.60
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-5.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.68%
Annual Forecast:
311.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
89.66 USD (5.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.90% (72.87 USD)
By Equity:
69.60% (683.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|189
|EURCAD
|138
|GBPAUD
|108
|AUDNZD
|101
|EURJPY
|89
|GBPCAD
|80
|AUDCAD
|77
|USDCHF
|77
|AUDJPY
|60
|EURAUD
|57
|NZDJPY
|57
|NZDCHF
|56
|GBPUSD
|50
|AUDUSD
|47
|NZDCAD
|47
|USDJPY
|41
|EURUSD
|35
|CHFJPY
|35
|AUDCHF
|30
|CADCHF
|29
|EURGBP
|27
|EURNZD
|23
|NZDUSD
|22
|GBPCHF
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|USDCAD
|16
|CADJPY
|15
|EURCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|120
|EURCAD
|88
|GBPAUD
|105
|AUDNZD
|39
|EURJPY
|87
|GBPCAD
|69
|AUDCAD
|42
|USDCHF
|72
|AUDJPY
|86
|EURAUD
|99
|NZDJPY
|45
|NZDCHF
|63
|GBPUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|34
|NZDCAD
|34
|USDJPY
|-34
|EURUSD
|58
|CHFJPY
|63
|AUDCHF
|0
|CADCHF
|25
|EURGBP
|32
|EURNZD
|30
|NZDUSD
|22
|GBPCHF
|29
|GBPJPY
|29
|USDCAD
|10
|CADJPY
|17
|EURCHF
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|23K
|EURCAD
|14K
|GBPAUD
|17K
|AUDNZD
|8.8K
|EURJPY
|14K
|GBPCAD
|10K
|AUDCAD
|6.6K
|USDCHF
|6.3K
|AUDJPY
|14K
|EURAUD
|16K
|NZDJPY
|8.3K
|NZDCHF
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|AUDUSD
|4K
|NZDCAD
|5K
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|CHFJPY
|11K
|AUDCHF
|46
|CADCHF
|2.4K
|EURGBP
|2.5K
|EURNZD
|6.2K
|NZDUSD
|2.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|EURCHF
|569
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.32 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 176
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.23 × 17296
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
