SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BG3
Vojtech Dubina

BG3

Vojtech Dubina
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 295%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 889
Profit Trades:
1 770 (93.70%)
Loss Trades:
119 (6.30%)
Best trade:
16.32 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
2 379.99 USD (343 684 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608.14 USD (78 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
189 (168.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.89 USD (189)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
43.51%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.77
Long Trades:
851 (45.05%)
Short Trades:
1 038 (54.95%)
Profit Factor:
3.91
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-5.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
19.95%
Annual Forecast:
242.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
89.64 USD (4.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.47% (89.67 USD)
By Equity:
55.98% (772.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 229
GBPNZD 208
GBPAUD 135
EURJPY 117
AUDNZD 111
AUDCAD 108
GBPCAD 92
USDCHF 87
EURAUD 77
NZDJPY 68
AUDUSD 66
AUDJPY 64
CADCHF 62
GBPUSD 59
NZDCAD 55
EURUSD 48
USDJPY 43
CHFJPY 41
AUDCHF 35
NZDUSD 31
EURNZD 28
EURGBP 25
GBPCHF 24
GBPJPY 22
CADJPY 17
USDCAD 15
NZDCHF 14
EURCHF 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 160
GBPNZD 152
GBPAUD 179
EURJPY 107
AUDNZD 24
AUDCAD 58
GBPCAD 80
USDCHF 83
EURAUD 135
NZDJPY 72
AUDUSD 55
AUDJPY 95
CADCHF 50
GBPUSD 74
NZDCAD 39
EURUSD 79
USDJPY -63
CHFJPY 78
AUDCHF 52
NZDUSD 32
EURNZD 44
EURGBP 29
GBPCHF 44
GBPJPY 42
CADJPY 30
USDCAD 15
NZDCHF 18
EURCHF 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 24K
GBPNZD 29K
GBPAUD 29K
EURJPY 18K
AUDNZD 9.5K
AUDCAD 9.4K
GBPCAD 12K
USDCHF 7.1K
EURAUD 22K
NZDJPY 11K
AUDUSD 6.1K
AUDJPY 15K
CADCHF 4.7K
GBPUSD 7.8K
NZDCAD 5.9K
EURUSD 8.5K
USDJPY -5.6K
CHFJPY 13K
AUDCHF 4.3K
NZDUSD 3.4K
EURNZD 8.8K
EURGBP 2.2K
GBPCHF 3.2K
GBPJPY 6.7K
CADJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 2.3K
NZDCHF 1.6K
EURCHF 925
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.32 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 189
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.23 × 17296
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
109 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 20:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 18:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 01:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 18:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 12:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register