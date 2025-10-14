- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 889
Profit Trades:
1 770 (93.70%)
Loss Trades:
119 (6.30%)
Best trade:
16.32 USD
Worst trade:
-41.38 USD
Gross Profit:
2 379.99 USD (343 684 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608.14 USD (78 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
189 (168.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.89 USD (189)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
43.51%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.77
Long Trades:
851 (45.05%)
Short Trades:
1 038 (54.95%)
Profit Factor:
3.91
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-5.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
19.95%
Annual Forecast:
242.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
89.64 USD (4.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.47% (89.67 USD)
By Equity:
55.98% (772.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|229
|GBPNZD
|208
|GBPAUD
|135
|EURJPY
|117
|AUDNZD
|111
|AUDCAD
|108
|GBPCAD
|92
|USDCHF
|87
|EURAUD
|77
|NZDJPY
|68
|AUDUSD
|66
|AUDJPY
|64
|CADCHF
|62
|GBPUSD
|59
|NZDCAD
|55
|EURUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|43
|CHFJPY
|41
|AUDCHF
|35
|NZDUSD
|31
|EURNZD
|28
|EURGBP
|25
|GBPCHF
|24
|GBPJPY
|22
|CADJPY
|17
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDCHF
|14
|EURCHF
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|160
|GBPNZD
|152
|GBPAUD
|179
|EURJPY
|107
|AUDNZD
|24
|AUDCAD
|58
|GBPCAD
|80
|USDCHF
|83
|EURAUD
|135
|NZDJPY
|72
|AUDUSD
|55
|AUDJPY
|95
|CADCHF
|50
|GBPUSD
|74
|NZDCAD
|39
|EURUSD
|79
|USDJPY
|-63
|CHFJPY
|78
|AUDCHF
|52
|NZDUSD
|32
|EURNZD
|44
|EURGBP
|29
|GBPCHF
|44
|GBPJPY
|42
|CADJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDCHF
|18
|EURCHF
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|24K
|GBPNZD
|29K
|GBPAUD
|29K
|EURJPY
|18K
|AUDNZD
|9.5K
|AUDCAD
|9.4K
|GBPCAD
|12K
|USDCHF
|7.1K
|EURAUD
|22K
|NZDJPY
|11K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|AUDJPY
|15K
|CADCHF
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|NZDCAD
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|8.5K
|USDJPY
|-5.6K
|CHFJPY
|13K
|AUDCHF
|4.3K
|NZDUSD
|3.4K
|EURNZD
|8.8K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|GBPCHF
|3.2K
|GBPJPY
|6.7K
|CADJPY
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|NZDCHF
|1.6K
|EURCHF
|925
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.32 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 189
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.23 × 17296
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
No reviews