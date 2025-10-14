SignalsSections
Vojtech Dubina

BG2

Vojtech Dubina
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 610%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 043
Profit Trades:
2 661 (87.44%)
Loss Trades:
382 (12.55%)
Best trade:
101.54 USD
Worst trade:
-323.31 USD
Gross Profit:
9 249.81 USD (2 872 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 297.91 USD (1 541 367 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (1 269.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 269.60 USD (141)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.56%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.65
Long Trades:
1 616 (53.11%)
Short Trades:
1 427 (46.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-13.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-154.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
18.56%
Annual Forecast:
225.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.92 USD
Maximal:
594.58 USD (63.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.34% (593.71 USD)
By Equity:
37.94% (802.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1471
GBPNZD 191
AUDNZD 113
GBPAUD 113
EURCAD 112
AUDCAD 99
GBPCAD 76
USDCHF 69
EURJPY 69
EURAUD 61
NZDJPY 58
NZDCHF 55
AUDUSD 51
AUDJPY 49
NZDUSD 49
GBPUSD 48
NZDCAD 46
USDJPY 42
CADCHF 42
EURUSD 38
EURNZD 35
CHFJPY 34
AUDCHF 33
GBPCHF 19
CADJPY 18
GBPJPY 17
EURGBP 15
USDCAD 12
EURCHF 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPNZD 142
AUDNZD 53
GBPAUD 147
EURCAD 80
AUDCAD 54
GBPCAD 72
USDCHF 65
EURJPY 61
EURAUD 107
NZDJPY 49
NZDCHF 59
AUDUSD 42
AUDJPY 76
NZDUSD 42
GBPUSD 63
NZDCAD 36
USDJPY -46
CADCHF 27
EURUSD 62
EURNZD 54
CHFJPY 58
AUDCHF 48
GBPCHF 33
CADJPY 22
GBPJPY 30
EURGBP 19
USDCAD 10
EURCHF 10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
GBPNZD 27K
AUDNZD 11K
GBPAUD 24K
EURCAD 13K
AUDCAD 8.4K
GBPCAD 10K
USDCHF 5.6K
EURJPY 10K
EURAUD 18K
NZDJPY 8.9K
NZDCHF 5.2K
AUDUSD 4.8K
AUDJPY 12K
NZDUSD 4.7K
GBPUSD 6.6K
NZDCAD 5.3K
USDJPY -5.8K
CADCHF 2.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
EURNZD 11K
CHFJPY 9.8K
AUDCHF 3.9K
GBPCHF 2.6K
CADJPY 4.1K
GBPJPY 5K
EURGBP 1.5K
USDCAD 1.6K
EURCHF 944
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.54 USD
Worst trade: -323 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 141
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 269.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
Exness-MT5Real7
1.70 × 50
110 more...
No reviews
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 04:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 22:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 13:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 07:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 05:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 18:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 18:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
