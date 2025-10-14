- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 043
Profit Trades:
2 661 (87.44%)
Loss Trades:
382 (12.55%)
Best trade:
101.54 USD
Worst trade:
-323.31 USD
Gross Profit:
9 249.81 USD (2 872 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 297.91 USD (1 541 367 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (1 269.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 269.60 USD (141)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.56%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
135
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.65
Long Trades:
1 616 (53.11%)
Short Trades:
1 427 (46.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-13.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-154.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
18.56%
Annual Forecast:
225.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.92 USD
Maximal:
594.58 USD (63.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.34% (593.71 USD)
By Equity:
37.94% (802.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1471
|GBPNZD
|191
|AUDNZD
|113
|GBPAUD
|113
|EURCAD
|112
|AUDCAD
|99
|GBPCAD
|76
|USDCHF
|69
|EURJPY
|69
|EURAUD
|61
|NZDJPY
|58
|NZDCHF
|55
|AUDUSD
|51
|AUDJPY
|49
|NZDUSD
|49
|GBPUSD
|48
|NZDCAD
|46
|USDJPY
|42
|CADCHF
|42
|EURUSD
|38
|EURNZD
|35
|CHFJPY
|34
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPCHF
|19
|CADJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|17
|EURGBP
|15
|USDCAD
|12
|EURCHF
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPNZD
|142
|AUDNZD
|53
|GBPAUD
|147
|EURCAD
|80
|AUDCAD
|54
|GBPCAD
|72
|USDCHF
|65
|EURJPY
|61
|EURAUD
|107
|NZDJPY
|49
|NZDCHF
|59
|AUDUSD
|42
|AUDJPY
|76
|NZDUSD
|42
|GBPUSD
|63
|NZDCAD
|36
|USDJPY
|-46
|CADCHF
|27
|EURUSD
|62
|EURNZD
|54
|CHFJPY
|58
|AUDCHF
|48
|GBPCHF
|33
|CADJPY
|22
|GBPJPY
|30
|EURGBP
|19
|USDCAD
|10
|EURCHF
|10
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|GBPNZD
|27K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPAUD
|24K
|EURCAD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|8.4K
|GBPCAD
|10K
|USDCHF
|5.6K
|EURJPY
|10K
|EURAUD
|18K
|NZDJPY
|8.9K
|NZDCHF
|5.2K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|AUDJPY
|12K
|NZDUSD
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|6.6K
|NZDCAD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|-5.8K
|CADCHF
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|6.8K
|EURNZD
|11K
|CHFJPY
|9.8K
|AUDCHF
|3.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.6K
|CADJPY
|4.1K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|EURCHF
|944
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.54 USD
Worst trade: -323 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 141
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 269.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.70 × 50
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
610%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
23
94%
3 043
87%
100%
1.74
1.30
USD
USD
57%
1:300