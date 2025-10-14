SignalsSections
Ficky

Ficky Pangestu Fery Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 235%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
137 (43.49%)
Loss Trades:
178 (56.51%)
Best trade:
119.33 USD
Worst trade:
-101.40 USD
Gross Profit:
5 607.63 USD (559 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 894.53 USD (476 713 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (293.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
409.85 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
36.25%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
187 (59.37%)
Short Trades:
128 (40.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
2.26 USD
Average Profit:
40.93 USD
Average Loss:
-27.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-542.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.67 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
30.35%
Annual Forecast:
368.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
202.11 USD
Maximal:
611.27 USD (56.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.39% (542.67 USD)
By Equity:
22.33% (83.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 289
CHFJPY_MRG 6
USDJPY_MRG 5
GBPJPY_MRG 4
EURJPY_MRG 4
AUDJPY_MRG 3
CADJPY_MRG 2
EURUSD_MRG 1
GBPUSD_MRG 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 808
CHFJPY_MRG -49
USDJPY_MRG 37
GBPJPY_MRG -37
EURJPY_MRG -36
AUDJPY_MRG -4
CADJPY_MRG -6
EURUSD_MRG -10
GBPUSD_MRG 10
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 95K
CHFJPY_MRG -7K
USDJPY_MRG 6K
GBPJPY_MRG -5K
EURJPY_MRG -5K
AUDJPY_MRG -508
CADJPY_MRG -462
EURUSD_MRG -1K
GBPUSD_MRG 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.33 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 17:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.19 21:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 06:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 14:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 08:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
