SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tradetotrade
Leidson Rodrigues

Tradetotrade

Leidson Rodrigues
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -49%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
479 (46.86%)
Loss Trades:
543 (53.13%)
Best trade:
212.23 USD
Worst trade:
-188.36 USD
Gross Profit:
10 346.79 USD (708 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 452.26 USD (606 783 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (15.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
452.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
29.87%
Max deposit load:
100.17%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
444 (43.44%)
Short Trades:
578 (56.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
21.60 USD
Average Loss:
-19.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-244.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-644.24 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-53.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.25 USD
Maximal:
1 934.99 USD (54.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.50% (1 933.39 USD)
By Equity:
33.50% (158.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 479
.USTECHCash 271
XAUUSD 167
YMU25 86
NQU25 10
NQM25 4
EURUSD 3
EURJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash -786
.USTECHCash 498
XAUUSD -72
YMU25 -47
NQU25 304
NQM25 23
EURUSD -44
EURJPY 6
GBPJPY 14
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash -3.7K
.USTECHCash 1.5K
XAUUSD 73K
YMU25 14K
NQU25 16K
NQM25 1.8K
EURUSD -544
EURJPY 88
GBPJPY 415
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +212.23 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 9
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 295
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 334
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
Tickmill-Live
2.67 × 266
40 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Disciplina e constância.
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.21 22:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 02:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 16:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 03:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 01:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 01:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 01:01
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 3.61% of days out of 166 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 01:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 19:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 19:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 19:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tradetotrade
30 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
551
USD
30
6%
1 022
46%
30%
0.98
-0.10
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.