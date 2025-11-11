- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
479 (46.86%)
Loss Trades:
543 (53.13%)
Best trade:
212.23 USD
Worst trade:
-188.36 USD
Gross Profit:
10 346.79 USD (708 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 452.26 USD (606 783 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (15.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
452.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
29.87%
Max deposit load:
100.17%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
444 (43.44%)
Short Trades:
578 (56.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
21.60 USD
Average Loss:
-19.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-244.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-644.24 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-53.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.25 USD
Maximal:
1 934.99 USD (54.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.50% (1 933.39 USD)
By Equity:
33.50% (158.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|479
|.USTECHCash
|271
|XAUUSD
|167
|YMU25
|86
|NQU25
|10
|NQM25
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|-786
|.USTECHCash
|498
|XAUUSD
|-72
|YMU25
|-47
|NQU25
|304
|NQM25
|23
|EURUSD
|-44
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|-3.7K
|.USTECHCash
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|73K
|YMU25
|14K
|NQU25
|16K
|NQM25
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|-544
|EURJPY
|88
|GBPJPY
|415
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +212.23 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 9
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 295
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 334
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
|
BCS5-Real
|2.64 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.67 × 266
Disciplina e constância.
