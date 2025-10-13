SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex copy
Vladimir Sulak

Darwinex copy

Vladimir Sulak
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -44%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
898
Profit Trades:
664 (73.94%)
Loss Trades:
234 (26.06%)
Best trade:
13 582.41 USD
Worst trade:
-44 230.79 USD
Gross Profit:
343 864.58 USD (224 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-388 906.97 USD (232 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (10 773.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 376.81 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
116.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
508 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
390 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-50.16 USD
Average Profit:
517.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1 662.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8 147.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45 733.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-28.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47 557.82 USD
Maximal:
120 196.99 USD (69.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.81% (120 880.69 USD)
By Equity:
35.76% (47 566.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 480
GDAXI 183
XAUUSD 168
SP500 37
USDJPY 8
NZDJPY 6
EURUSD 3
MSTR 3
VRSK 2
MSFT 2
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX -6.6K
GDAXI -4.4K
XAUUSD -491
SP500 -30K
USDJPY -1.6K
NZDJPY -1.4K
EURUSD 4.2K
MSTR -398
VRSK -1.3K
MSFT -238
USDCHF 3K
GBPAUD -933
NZDUSD 1.8K
EURGBP -598
GBPUSD -5.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 1.1K
GDAXI -5.4K
XAUUSD -2.2K
SP500 -543
USDJPY -928
NZDJPY -969
EURUSD 3.9K
MSTR -1.7K
VRSK -1.7K
MSFT -739
USDCHF 1.9K
GBPAUD -692
NZDUSD 1.8K
EURGBP 10
GBPUSD -1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13 582.41 USD
Worst trade: -44 231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 773.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 147.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.27 × 30
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.61 × 138
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.99 × 407
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Darwinex-Live
1.28 × 3226
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.78 × 32
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.00 × 37
20 more...
Copy of my Darwinex account
No reviews
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 22:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 18:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 19:29
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 01:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
