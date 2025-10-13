- Growth
Trades:
898
Profit Trades:
664 (73.94%)
Loss Trades:
234 (26.06%)
Best trade:
13 582.41 USD
Worst trade:
-44 230.79 USD
Gross Profit:
343 864.58 USD (224 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-388 906.97 USD (232 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (10 773.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 376.81 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
116.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
508 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
390 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-50.16 USD
Average Profit:
517.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1 662.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8 147.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45 733.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-28.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47 557.82 USD
Maximal:
120 196.99 USD (69.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.81% (120 880.69 USD)
By Equity:
35.76% (47 566.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|480
|GDAXI
|183
|XAUUSD
|168
|SP500
|37
|USDJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|MSTR
|3
|VRSK
|2
|MSFT
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|-6.6K
|GDAXI
|-4.4K
|XAUUSD
|-491
|SP500
|-30K
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|MSTR
|-398
|VRSK
|-1.3K
|MSFT
|-238
|USDCHF
|3K
|GBPAUD
|-933
|NZDUSD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|-598
|GBPUSD
|-5.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|1.1K
|GDAXI
|-5.4K
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|SP500
|-543
|USDJPY
|-928
|NZDJPY
|-969
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|MSTR
|-1.7K
|VRSK
|-1.7K
|MSFT
|-739
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|GBPAUD
|-692
|NZDUSD
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|10
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13 582.41 USD
Worst trade: -44 231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 773.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 147.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 30
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.61 × 138
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.99 × 407
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.28 × 3226
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.78 × 32
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.00 × 37
Copy of my Darwinex account
30 USD per month
-44%
0
0
USD
USD
57K
USD
USD
22
86%
898
73%
100%
0.88
-50.16
USD
USD
70%
1:200