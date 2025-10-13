- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 974
Profit Trades:
2 075 (41.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 899 (58.28%)
Best trade:
8 053.68 USD
Worst trade:
-5 985.84 USD
Gross Profit:
472 139.86 USD (4 162 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-459 560.66 USD (4 043 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (288.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 002.88 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
97.99%
Max deposit load:
176.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
144
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
3 174 (63.81%)
Short Trades:
1 800 (36.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
227.54 USD
Average Loss:
-158.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-1 274.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 550.50 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.09%
Annual Forecast:
-37.50%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48 323.94 USD (73.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.94% (47 720.18 USD)
By Equity:
20.11% (2 002.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NSDQ_ecn
|2557
|US100_ecn
|1472
|SP_ecn
|203
|XAUUSD_ecn
|199
|US30_ecn
|179
|US500_ecn
|137
|USDJPY_ecn
|61
|EURUSD_ecn
|36
|GER40_ecn
|36
|BTCUSD_ecn
|28
|DOW_ecn
|16
|NZDJPY_ecn
|11
|GBPUSD_ecn
|7
|ETHUSD_ecn
|6
|GBPAUD_ecn
|5
|USDCHF_ecn
|5
|NZDUSD_ecn
|4
|AUDUSD_ecn
|3
|EURCAD_ecn
|3
|XPTUSD_ecn
|3
|EURGBP_ecn
|2
|DAX_ecn
|1
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 053.68 USD
Worst trade: -5 986 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +288.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 274.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-04Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Swing Elite Signal – Swing & Indices Breakout Strategy
This strategy trades major indices (US100,, S&P500) using a mix of swing trades and confirmed breakout entries.
Diferent strategy before, the final update was February 2025 that is the final version that is finally working.
I dont know why it is showing diferent, but there are the real results for 2025 since February
-
Feb +16.08 %
-
Mar +30.34 %
-
Apr +17.40 %
-
May +70.82 %
-
Jun +12.44 %
-
Jul +18.17 %
-
Aug −14.71 %
-
Sep +43.81 %
-
Oct +6.52 %
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
95%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
88
36%
4 974
41%
98%
1.02
2.53
USD
USD
31%
1:100