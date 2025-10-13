Swing Elite Signal – Swing & Indices Breakout Strategy





This strategy trades major indices (US100,, S&P500) using a mix of swing trades and confirmed breakout entries.

Diferent strategy before, the final update was February 2025 that is the final version that is finally working.

I dont know why it is showing diferent, but there are the real results for 2025 since February

Feb +16.08 %

Mar +30.34 %

Apr +17.40 %

May +70.82 %

Jun +12.44 %

Jul +18.17 %

Aug −14.71 %

Sep +43.81 %

Oct +6.52 %



