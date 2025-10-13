SignalsSections
Vladimir Sulak

Indicies plus Swing

Vladimir Sulak
0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 95%
PurpleTrading-04Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 974
Profit Trades:
2 075 (41.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 899 (58.28%)
Best trade:
8 053.68 USD
Worst trade:
-5 985.84 USD
Gross Profit:
472 139.86 USD (4 162 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-459 560.66 USD (4 043 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (288.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 002.88 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
97.99%
Max deposit load:
176.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
144
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
3 174 (63.81%)
Short Trades:
1 800 (36.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
227.54 USD
Average Loss:
-158.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-1 274.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 550.50 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.09%
Annual Forecast:
-37.50%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48 323.94 USD (73.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.94% (47 720.18 USD)
By Equity:
20.11% (2 002.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NSDQ_ecn 2557
US100_ecn 1472
SP_ecn 203
XAUUSD_ecn 199
US30_ecn 179
US500_ecn 137
USDJPY_ecn 61
EURUSD_ecn 36
GER40_ecn 36
BTCUSD_ecn 28
DOW_ecn 16
NZDJPY_ecn 11
GBPUSD_ecn 7
ETHUSD_ecn 6
GBPAUD_ecn 5
USDCHF_ecn 5
NZDUSD_ecn 4
AUDUSD_ecn 3
EURCAD_ecn 3
XPTUSD_ecn 3
EURGBP_ecn 2
DAX_ecn 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NSDQ_ecn 21K
US100_ecn -8.6K
SP_ecn 2.7K
XAUUSD_ecn -516
US30_ecn -1.4K
US500_ecn -1.7K
USDJPY_ecn -990
EURUSD_ecn 3.4K
GER40_ecn -138
BTCUSD_ecn -59
DOW_ecn 261
NZDJPY_ecn 529
GBPUSD_ecn -1.6K
ETHUSD_ecn -156
GBPAUD_ecn -766
USDCHF_ecn 1.4K
NZDUSD_ecn -345
AUDUSD_ecn -325
EURCAD_ecn -716
XPTUSD_ecn -151
EURGBP_ecn 303
DAX_ecn -42
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NSDQ_ecn 395K
US100_ecn 25K
SP_ecn 47K
XAUUSD_ecn 529
US30_ecn -127K
US500_ecn -68K
USDJPY_ecn -3.4K
EURUSD_ecn 3.8K
GER40_ecn -5.3K
BTCUSD_ecn 35K
DOW_ecn 9.4K
NZDJPY_ecn 4.6K
GBPUSD_ecn -2.5K
ETHUSD_ecn -1.6K
GBPAUD_ecn -1.8K
USDCHF_ecn 2.1K
NZDUSD_ecn -963
AUDUSD_ecn -412
EURCAD_ecn -1.2K
XPTUSD_ecn -2.5K
EURGBP_ecn 320
DAX_ecn -254
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 053.68 USD
Worst trade: -5 986 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +288.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 274.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-04Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Swing Elite Signal – Swing & Indices Breakout Strategy


This strategy trades major indices (US100,, S&P500) using a mix of swing trades and confirmed breakout entries.

Diferent strategy before, the final update was February 2025 that is the final version that is finally working.

I dont know why it is showing diferent, but there are the real results for 2025 since February 

  • Feb +16.08 %

  • Mar +30.34 %

  • Apr +17.40 %

  • May +70.82 %

  • Jun +12.44 %

  • Jul +18.17 %

  • Aug −14.71 %

  • Sep +43.81 %

  • Oct +6.52 %


No reviews
2025.10.13 10:24
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.48% of days out of 540 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
