SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HY MINH
Che Minh Sang

HY MINH

Che Minh Sang
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 123%
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 093
Profit Trades:
2 118 (68.47%)
Loss Trades:
975 (31.52%)
Best trade:
1 045.40 USD
Worst trade:
-228.70 USD
Gross Profit:
63 071.26 USD (4 143 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 696.21 USD (982 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
837 (22 279.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 279.58 USD (837)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
2 067 (66.83%)
Short Trades:
1 026 (33.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.78
Expected Payoff:
14.99 USD
Average Profit:
29.78 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
509 (-5 232.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 232.47 USD (509)
Monthly growth:
24.93%
Annual Forecast:
302.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 686.55 USD
Maximal:
6 167.48 USD (95.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.16% (6 167.48 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3077
EURUSD 7
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 47K
EURUSD -123
GBPUSD -145
USDJPY -119
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2M
EURUSD -1.2K
GBPUSD -1.5K
USDJPY -1.8K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 045.40 USD
Worst trade: -229 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 837
Maximum consecutive losses: 509
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 279.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 232.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KohleCapitalMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This trading account is operated by a team of professional traders with deep experience in financial markets and algorithmic trading.
All trades are executed automatically by our in-house system, which follows a strict and well-tested strategy. Every position is supervised by human traders to make sure that the always performs under safe and disciplined conditions.
No reviews
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 20:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 19:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 01:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.12 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HY MINH
30 USD per month
123%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
23
0%
3 093
68%
100%
3.77
14.99
USD
95%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.