Trades:
3 093
Profit Trades:
2 118 (68.47%)
Loss Trades:
975 (31.52%)
Best trade:
1 045.40 USD
Worst trade:
-228.70 USD
Gross Profit:
63 071.26 USD (4 143 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 696.21 USD (982 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
837 (22 279.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 279.58 USD (837)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.52
Long Trades:
2 067 (66.83%)
Short Trades:
1 026 (33.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.78
Expected Payoff:
14.99 USD
Average Profit:
29.78 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
509 (-5 232.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 232.47 USD (509)
Monthly growth:
24.93%
Annual Forecast:
302.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 686.55 USD
Maximal:
6 167.48 USD (95.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.16% (6 167.48 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3077
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|3
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|47K
|EURUSD
|-123
|GBPUSD
|-145
|USDJPY
|-119
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2M
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
This trading account is operated by a team of professional traders with deep experience in financial markets and algorithmic trading.
All trades are executed automatically by our in-house system, which follows a strict and well-tested strategy. Every position is supervised by human traders to make sure that the always performs under safe and disciplined conditions.
