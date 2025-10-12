- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
210 (42.76%)
Loss Trades:
281 (57.23%)
Best trade:
268.31 USD
Worst trade:
-151.32 USD
Gross Profit:
12 153.26 USD (496 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 224.42 USD (413 396 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 704.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 704.49 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
53.23%
Max deposit load:
3.95%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
265 (53.97%)
Short Trades:
226 (46.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
57.87 USD
Average Loss:
-39.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-613.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.90 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
18.33%
Annual Forecast:
222.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 300.83 USD
Maximal:
1 827.89 USD (74.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (1 735.60 USD)
By Equity:
18.27% (427.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|436
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|8
|CHFJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|USDJPY
|-34
|GBPJPY
|-40
|CHFJPY
|-40
|GBPUSD
|-14
|EURJPY
|-16
|EURUSD
|-3
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|-2
|NZDJPY
|25
|EURNZD
|6
|USDCHF
|-2
|USDCAD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|USDJPY
|-3K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|CHFJPY
|-2.5K
|GBPUSD
|-668
|EURJPY
|328
|EURUSD
|32
|AUDJPY
|-88
|CADJPY
|-428
|NZDJPY
|931
|EURNZD
|765
|USDCHF
|144
|USDCAD
|129
|NZDUSD
|281
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +268.31 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 704.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -613.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 29
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
