0 reviews
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -43%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
210 (42.76%)
Loss Trades:
281 (57.23%)
Best trade:
268.31 USD
Worst trade:
-151.32 USD
Gross Profit:
12 153.26 USD (496 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 224.42 USD (413 396 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 704.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 704.49 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
53.23%
Max deposit load:
3.95%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
265 (53.97%)
Short Trades:
226 (46.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
57.87 USD
Average Loss:
-39.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-613.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.90 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
18.33%
Annual Forecast:
222.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 300.83 USD
Maximal:
1 827.89 USD (74.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (1 735.60 USD)
By Equity:
18.27% (427.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 436
USDJPY 11
GBPJPY 8
CHFJPY 6
GBPUSD 5
EURJPY 5
EURUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 2
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
USDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
USDJPY -34
GBPJPY -40
CHFJPY -40
GBPUSD -14
EURJPY -16
EURUSD -3
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY -2
NZDJPY 25
EURNZD 6
USDCHF -2
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
USDJPY -3K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CHFJPY -2.5K
GBPUSD -668
EURJPY 328
EURUSD 32
AUDJPY -88
CADJPY -428
NZDJPY 931
EURNZD 765
USDCHF 144
USDCAD 129
NZDUSD 281
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +268.31 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 704.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -613.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 29
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
318 more...
No reviews
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 16:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 07:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
