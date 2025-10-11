SignalsSections
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX AI 2C

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 70%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 972
Profit Trades:
1 043 (52.89%)
Loss Trades:
929 (47.11%)
Best trade:
2 411.63 USD
Worst trade:
-882.08 USD
Gross Profit:
232 092.73 USD (22 435 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197 168.44 USD (15 305 859 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 374.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 455.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
39.76%
Max deposit load:
1.45%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
969 (49.14%)
Short Trades:
1 003 (50.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
17.71 USD
Average Profit:
222.52 USD
Average Loss:
-212.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 946.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 161.27 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
14.74%
Annual Forecast:
178.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 421.49 USD
Maximal:
9 270.98 USD (13.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.59% (9 270.98 USD)
By Equity:
0.70% (425.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WTIBTC 1098
BTCEUR 707
BTCUSD 140
WTIUSD 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WTIBTC -4.3K
BTCEUR 39K
BTCUSD 1.3K
WTIUSD -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WTIBTC -5.8K
BTCEUR 6.8M
BTCUSD 367K
WTIUSD -2.9K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 411.63 USD
Worst trade: -882 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 374.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 946.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
NCESC-Live
5.80 × 281
No reviews
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.21 18:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.21 17:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 02:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 14:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 11:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 17:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.29 10:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 01:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
