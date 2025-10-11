SignalsSections
Nutthawat Krachaeram

EA NewWorld Orcara

Nutthawat Krachaeram
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
OrcaraGoldExclusive-online
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 218
Profit Trades:
921 (75.61%)
Loss Trades:
297 (24.38%)
Best trade:
281.34 USD
Worst trade:
-94.50 USD
Gross Profit:
5 085.73 USD (246 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 029.34 USD (214 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (47.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
383.22 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
7.78%
Max deposit load:
14.99%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.53
Long Trades:
690 (56.65%)
Short Trades:
528 (43.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
5.52 USD
Average Loss:
-10.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-372.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-372.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.05%
Annual Forecast:
38.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
372.13 USD (8.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.47% (372.13 USD)
By Equity:
5.72% (260.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 1218
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 31K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +281.34 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -372.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OrcaraGoldExclusive-online" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 09:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 07:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 05:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 07:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 12:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 10:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 07:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 06:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 12:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 11:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 07:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
