SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LxTrong82
Trong Le Xuan

LxTrong82

Trong Le Xuan
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
1 / 7 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 152%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
415
Profit Trades:
237 (57.10%)
Loss Trades:
178 (42.89%)
Best trade:
351.33 USD
Worst trade:
-185.58 USD
Gross Profit:
8 679.17 USD (448 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 080.83 USD (188 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (797.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
797.61 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
97.38%
Max deposit load:
59.19%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.40
Long Trades:
309 (74.46%)
Short Trades:
106 (25.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
8.67 USD
Average Profit:
36.62 USD
Average Loss:
-28.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-125.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-622.24 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
26.02%
Annual Forecast:
315.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
1 057.68 USD (23.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.97% (462.71 USD)
By Equity:
25.92% (1 333.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 116
XAGUSD 66
SP500 65
CHFJPY 47
XTIUSD 34
USDJPY 27
EURGBP 25
UK100 9
USDCAD 7
STOXX50E 7
CADCHF 6
AUDNZD 4
GDAXI 1
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
XAGUSD 1.2K
SP500 430
CHFJPY 116
XTIUSD -268
USDJPY 134
EURGBP -108
UK100 324
USDCAD 18
STOXX50E -88
CADCHF -64
AUDNZD -4
GDAXI -22
GBPJPY 9
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 211K
XAGUSD 24K
SP500 11K
CHFJPY 4.2K
XTIUSD -952
USDJPY 10K
EURGBP -1.6K
UK100 6.2K
USDCAD 572
STOXX50E -1.2K
CADCHF -1.5K
AUDNZD -271
GDAXI -1.9K
GBPJPY 141
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +351.33 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +797.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.65 × 34
Darwinex-Live
1.89 × 2037
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.98 × 55
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BCS5-Real
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.70 × 23
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.76 × 29
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.42 × 12
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.44 × 245
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.84 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.25 × 96
9 more...
No reviews
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 02:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.11 01:01
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.11 01:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
