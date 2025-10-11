- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
415
Profit Trades:
237 (57.10%)
Loss Trades:
178 (42.89%)
Best trade:
351.33 USD
Worst trade:
-185.58 USD
Gross Profit:
8 679.17 USD (448 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 080.83 USD (188 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (797.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
797.61 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
97.38%
Max deposit load:
59.19%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.40
Long Trades:
309 (74.46%)
Short Trades:
106 (25.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
8.67 USD
Average Profit:
36.62 USD
Average Loss:
-28.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-125.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-622.24 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
26.02%
Annual Forecast:
315.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
1 057.68 USD (23.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.97% (462.71 USD)
By Equity:
25.92% (1 333.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|116
|XAGUSD
|66
|SP500
|65
|CHFJPY
|47
|XTIUSD
|34
|USDJPY
|27
|EURGBP
|25
|UK100
|9
|USDCAD
|7
|STOXX50E
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|4
|GDAXI
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|XAGUSD
|1.2K
|SP500
|430
|CHFJPY
|116
|XTIUSD
|-268
|USDJPY
|134
|EURGBP
|-108
|UK100
|324
|USDCAD
|18
|STOXX50E
|-88
|CADCHF
|-64
|AUDNZD
|-4
|GDAXI
|-22
|GBPJPY
|9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|211K
|XAGUSD
|24K
|SP500
|11K
|CHFJPY
|4.2K
|XTIUSD
|-952
|USDJPY
|10K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|UK100
|6.2K
|USDCAD
|572
|STOXX50E
|-1.2K
|CADCHF
|-1.5K
|AUDNZD
|-271
|GDAXI
|-1.9K
|GBPJPY
|141
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +351.33 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +797.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.65 × 34
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.89 × 2037
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.98 × 55
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BCS5-Real
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.70 × 23
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.76 × 29
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.42 × 12
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|4.44 × 245
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.65 × 120
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|4.84 × 19
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.25 × 96
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
152%
1
7
USD
USD
6.4K
USD
USD
38
0%
415
57%
97%
1.70
8.67
USD
USD
26%
1:200