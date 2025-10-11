The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.00 × 2 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.33 × 3 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 FXOpen-MT5 1.00 × 3 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 1.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.65 × 34 Darwinex-Live 1.89 × 2037 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.98 × 55 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 2.50 × 2 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 BCS5-Real 3.00 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.70 × 23 VantageFXInternational-Live 3.76 × 29 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 4.40 × 611 XMGlobal-MT5 2 4.42 × 12 XMGlobal-MT5 4 4.44 × 245 Swissquote-Server 4.65 × 120 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 4.84 × 19 AdmiralMarkets-Live 5.25 × 96 9 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor