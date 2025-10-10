SignalsSections
Yan Yan Chong

YenYC

Yan Yan Chong
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -52%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 959
Profit Trades:
1 676 (56.64%)
Loss Trades:
1 283 (43.36%)
Best trade:
1 769.59 HKD
Worst trade:
-3 700.09 HKD
Gross Profit:
77 718.08 HKD (6 496 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 160.61 HKD (7 619 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (7 850.03 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 942.03 HKD (135)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
33.54%
Max deposit load:
306.75%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
270
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
2 000 (67.59%)
Short Trades:
959 (32.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
2.22 HKD
Average Profit:
46.37 HKD
Average Loss:
-55.46 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
125 (-5 517.06 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 853.83 HKD (6)
Monthly growth:
-47.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 338.45 HKD
Maximal:
17 903.15 HKD (63.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.52% (17 903.15 HKD)
By Equity:
92.44% (14 487.80 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2510
BTCUSD 261
HK50ft 188
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 985
BTCUSD -99
HK50ft -41
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 131K
BTCUSD -932K
HK50ft -321K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 769.59 HKD
Worst trade: -3 700 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 135
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 850.03 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 517.06 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
7.64 × 11
No reviews
