- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 959
Profit Trades:
1 676 (56.64%)
Loss Trades:
1 283 (43.36%)
Best trade:
1 769.59 HKD
Worst trade:
-3 700.09 HKD
Gross Profit:
77 718.08 HKD (6 496 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 160.61 HKD (7 619 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (7 850.03 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 942.03 HKD (135)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
33.54%
Max deposit load:
306.75%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
270
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
2 000 (67.59%)
Short Trades:
959 (32.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
2.22 HKD
Average Profit:
46.37 HKD
Average Loss:
-55.46 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
125 (-5 517.06 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 853.83 HKD (6)
Monthly growth:
-47.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 338.45 HKD
Maximal:
17 903.15 HKD (63.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.52% (17 903.15 HKD)
By Equity:
92.44% (14 487.80 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2510
|BTCUSD
|261
|HK50ft
|188
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|985
|BTCUSD
|-99
|HK50ft
|-41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|131K
|BTCUSD
|-932K
|HK50ft
|-321K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 769.59 HKD
Worst trade: -3 700 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 135
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 850.03 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 517.06 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
