Saravana Kumar S

Sky

Saravana Kumar S
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -69%
ICMCapitalLtd-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
340
Profit Trades:
180 (52.94%)
Loss Trades:
160 (47.06%)
Best trade:
149.75 USD
Worst trade:
-150.68 USD
Gross Profit:
3 886.38 USD (33 789 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 604.84 USD (1 403 583 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (612.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
612.03 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
93.38%
Max deposit load:
997.67%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
159 (46.76%)
Short Trades:
181 (53.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
21.59 USD
Average Loss:
-22.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-460.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-460.76 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
47.41%
Annual Forecast:
575.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
107.62 USD
Maximal:
1 409.48 USD (90.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.53% (1 392.11 USD)
By Equity:
93.67% (203.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 76
GBPUSD 68
GBPJPY 66
EURJPY 24
AUDUSD 21
AUDJPY 13
EURNZD 11
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 9
USDCHF 8
EURUSD 7
NZDUSD 4
USDJPY 3
GBPNZD 1
GOLDEURO 1
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 378
GBPUSD 490
GBPJPY 228
EURJPY -182
AUDUSD -219
AUDJPY -95
EURNZD 130
USDCAD 118
EURAUD 67
USDCHF 151
EURUSD -54
NZDUSD 15
USDJPY 14
GBPNZD -29
GOLDEURO 0
GBPCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -81K
GBPUSD 11K
GBPJPY -4.7K
EURJPY -2.9K
AUDUSD -2.5K
AUDJPY -1.9K
EURNZD 3.6K
USDCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 571
USDCHF 2.5K
EURUSD -434
NZDUSD 70
USDJPY 96
GBPNZD -1K
GOLDEURO -9
GBPCHF -2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.75 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +612.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -460.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapitalLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Just make it simple 
No reviews
2026.01.07 13:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 21:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 17:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 16:06
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 05:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 23:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 22:09
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
