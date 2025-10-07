SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Goldracing2293
Jonatan Ananta Dian Pracaswara

Goldracing2293

Jonatan Ananta Dian Pracaswara
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
Exness-Real18
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 440
Profit Trades:
1 231 (85.48%)
Loss Trades:
209 (14.51%)
Best trade:
4 780 232.90 IDR
Worst trade:
-1 960 406.96 IDR
Gross Profit:
91 425 692.96 IDR (10 291 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 430 623.16 IDR (7 581 727 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (1 327 148.79 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 584 225.47 IDR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
17.16%
Max deposit load:
2.14%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.75
Long Trades:
708 (49.17%)
Short Trades:
732 (50.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
22 218.80 IDR
Average Profit:
74 269.45 IDR
Average Loss:
-284 357.05 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 524 196.46 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 524 196.46 IDR (7)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135 931.96 IDR
Maximal:
8 524 196.46 IDR (3.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.83% (8 524 196.46 IDR)
By Equity:
8.51% (18 930 313.59 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1440
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.8M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 780 232.90 IDR
Worst trade: -1 960 407 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 327 148.79 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 524 196.46 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
7.50 × 6
Exness-Real16
8.50 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Hejejjeje
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.22 01:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 02:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldracing2293
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
438M
IDR
15
100%
1 440
85%
17%
1.53
22 218.80
IDR
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.