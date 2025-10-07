- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 440
Profit Trades:
1 231 (85.48%)
Loss Trades:
209 (14.51%)
Best trade:
4 780 232.90 IDR
Worst trade:
-1 960 406.96 IDR
Gross Profit:
91 425 692.96 IDR (10 291 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 430 623.16 IDR (7 581 727 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (1 327 148.79 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 584 225.47 IDR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
17.16%
Max deposit load:
2.14%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.75
Long Trades:
708 (49.17%)
Short Trades:
732 (50.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
22 218.80 IDR
Average Profit:
74 269.45 IDR
Average Loss:
-284 357.05 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 524 196.46 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 524 196.46 IDR (7)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135 931.96 IDR
Maximal:
8 524 196.46 IDR (3.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.83% (8 524 196.46 IDR)
By Equity:
8.51% (18 930 313.59 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1440
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.8M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 780 232.90 IDR
Worst trade: -1 960 407 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 327 148.79 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 524 196.46 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
438M
IDR
IDR
15
100%
1 440
85%
17%
1.53
22 218.80
IDR
IDR
9%
1:500