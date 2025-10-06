- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
58 (61.05%)
Loss Trades:
37 (38.95%)
Best trade:
1 741.50 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 263.50 BRL
Gross Profit:
8 383.00 BRL (47 113 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 632.00 BRL (89 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 920.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 263.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
50.20%
Max deposit load:
322.58%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
46 (48.42%)
Short Trades:
49 (51.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-13.15 BRL
Average Profit:
144.53 BRL
Average Loss:
-260.32 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 197.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 527.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 798.00 BRL
Maximal:
3 973.00 BRL (65.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.10% (3 973.00 BRL)
By Equity:
95.05% (2 383.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV25
|51
|WINZ25
|32
|WINQ25
|4
|WDOX25
|4
|WDOU25
|3
|WDOZ25
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV25
|-8
|WINZ25
|-288
|WINQ25
|-32
|WDOX25
|-11
|WDOU25
|-95
|WDOZ25
|-117
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV25
|2.7K
|WINZ25
|-3.8K
|WINQ25
|1.6K
|WDOX25
|-2.5K
|WDOU25
|-28K
|WDOZ25
|-13K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 741.50 BRL
Worst trade: -1 264 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 920.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 197.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Este sinal é 100% manual, sem uso de robôs, algoritmos ou operações automáticas. Foco exclusivo nos ativos WIN e WDO, com entradas pensadas, estudadas e nada impulsivas. Aqui não tem "trade compulsivo" — cada operação é feita com paciência e critério. Se você busca, calma e decisões humanas, e é paciente, está no lugar certo.
