Anderson De Assis

Trade na unha NoBot

Anderson De Assis
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -43%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
58 (61.05%)
Loss Trades:
37 (38.95%)
Best trade:
1 741.50 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 263.50 BRL
Gross Profit:
8 383.00 BRL (47 113 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 632.00 BRL (89 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 920.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 263.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
50.20%
Max deposit load:
322.58%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
46 (48.42%)
Short Trades:
49 (51.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-13.15 BRL
Average Profit:
144.53 BRL
Average Loss:
-260.32 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 197.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 527.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 798.00 BRL
Maximal:
3 973.00 BRL (65.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.10% (3 973.00 BRL)
By Equity:
95.05% (2 383.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV25 51
WINZ25 32
WINQ25 4
WDOX25 4
WDOU25 3
WDOZ25 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 -8
WINZ25 -288
WINQ25 -32
WDOX25 -11
WDOU25 -95
WDOZ25 -117
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 2.7K
WINZ25 -3.8K
WINQ25 1.6K
WDOX25 -2.5K
WDOU25 -28K
WDOZ25 -13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 741.50 BRL
Worst trade: -1 264 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 920.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 197.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
Este sinal é 100% manual, sem uso de robôs, algoritmos ou operações automáticas. Foco exclusivo nos ativos WIN e WDO, com entradas pensadas, estudadas e nada impulsivas. Aqui não tem "trade compulsivo" — cada operação é feita com paciência e critério. Se você busca, calma e decisões humanas, e é paciente, está no lugar certo.



No reviews
