Jian Tu

Lucky Cat

Jian Tu
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 154%
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
614
Profit Trades:
381 (62.05%)
Loss Trades:
233 (37.95%)
Best trade:
48.95 USD
Worst trade:
-44.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 916.92 USD (194 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 147.60 USD (113 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (85.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.89 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
2.47%
Max deposit load:
8.84%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
378 (61.56%)
Short Trades:
236 (38.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.13 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
28.34%
Annual Forecast:
343.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.08 USD
Maximal:
161.94 USD (55.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.44% (41.28 USD)
By Equity:
9.58% (70.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 604
AUDUSD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 807
AUDUSD -16
USDCHF -21
AUDCAD -2
EURGBP 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 86K
AUDUSD -1.6K
USDCHF -1.9K
AUDCAD -261
EURGBP 157
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.95 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.04 × 50
Tickmill-Live10
0.09 × 11
OxSecurities-Live
0.10 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.13 × 106
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.15 × 165
ICTrading-Live29
0.16 × 320
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.26 × 148
Exness-Real7
0.27 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 1273
ECMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 65
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.30 × 383
78 more...
New trading strategy starts on May 20, 2025

A safe and stable trading strategy for gold, avoiding any risky trading methods: no grid trading, no martingale strategy, etc. All orders are managed with stop-loss and take-profit to achieve better risk control.


No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 16:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
