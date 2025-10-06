- Growth
Trades:
614
Profit Trades:
381 (62.05%)
Loss Trades:
233 (37.95%)
Best trade:
48.95 USD
Worst trade:
-44.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 916.92 USD (194 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 147.60 USD (113 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (85.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.89 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
2.47%
Max deposit load:
8.84%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
378 (61.56%)
Short Trades:
236 (38.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.13 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
28.34%
Annual Forecast:
343.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.08 USD
Maximal:
161.94 USD (55.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.44% (41.28 USD)
By Equity:
9.58% (70.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|604
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|807
|AUDUSD
|-16
|USDCHF
|-21
|AUDCAD
|-2
|EURGBP
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|86K
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|-1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-261
|EURGBP
|157
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.95 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.04 × 50
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.09 × 11
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.10 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.13 × 106
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.15 × 165
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.16 × 320
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.26 × 148
|
Exness-Real7
|0.27 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 1273
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.29 × 65
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.30 × 383
New trading strategy starts on May 20, 2025A safe and stable trading strategy for gold, avoiding any risky trading methods: no grid trading, no martingale strategy, etc. All orders are managed with stop-loss and take-profit to achieve better risk control.
