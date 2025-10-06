- Growth
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
121 (40.60%)
Loss Trades:
177 (59.40%)
Best trade:
248.08 USD
Worst trade:
-153.95 USD
Gross Profit:
4 765.30 USD (362 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 437.19 USD (233 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (651.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.42 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
52.59%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.43
Long Trades:
260 (87.25%)
Short Trades:
38 (12.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
7.81 USD
Average Profit:
39.38 USD
Average Loss:
-13.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-200.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-229.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
33.69%
Annual Forecast:
408.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
145.97 USD
Maximal:
525.50 USD (38.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.09% (525.50 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (96.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|292
|XAGUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|1
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|XAGUSD
|36
|BTCUSD
|-4
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|168K
|XAGUSD
|994
|BTCUSD
|-39K
|

|

|

Best trade: +248.08 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +651.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
趋势策略,单子比较轻,风险低
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
225%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
26
0%
298
40%
53%
1.95
7.81
USD
USD
38%
1:500