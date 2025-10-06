SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SD 10037
Peng Zhao

SD 10037

Peng Zhao
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 225%
Neex-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
121 (40.60%)
Loss Trades:
177 (59.40%)
Best trade:
248.08 USD
Worst trade:
-153.95 USD
Gross Profit:
4 765.30 USD (362 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 437.19 USD (233 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (651.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.42 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
52.59%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.43
Long Trades:
260 (87.25%)
Short Trades:
38 (12.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
7.81 USD
Average Profit:
39.38 USD
Average Loss:
-13.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-200.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-229.20 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
33.69%
Annual Forecast:
408.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
145.97 USD
Maximal:
525.50 USD (38.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.09% (525.50 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (96.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 292
XAGUSD 5
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
XAGUSD 36
BTCUSD -4
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 168K
XAGUSD 994
BTCUSD -39K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +248.08 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +651.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
8.75 × 800
趋势策略,单子比较轻,风险低
No reviews
2025.10.23 20:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.02% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 07:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
