- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
708
Profit Trades:
438 (61.86%)
Loss Trades:
270 (38.14%)
Best trade:
4 082.36 USD
Worst trade:
-465.20 USD
Gross Profit:
35 427.15 USD (229 728 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 984.44 USD (206 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (145.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 536.28 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
21.48%
Max deposit load:
80.64%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.80
Long Trades:
346 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
362 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
5.92
Expected Payoff:
41.59 USD
Average Profit:
80.88 USD
Average Loss:
-22.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-552.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.00%
Annual Forecast:
60.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
704.40 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.34% (704.40 USD)
By Equity:
10.81% (5 780.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|223
|EURNZD
|173
|GBPNZD
|157
|GBPAUD
|155
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURNZD
|3.8K
|GBPNZD
|2.2K
|GBPAUD
|2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|EURNZD
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|-10K
|GBPAUD
|-2.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 082.36 USD
Worst trade: -465 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -552.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TJ TEC EA strategy, low risk, high return. 10%~30% income monthly. The efficiency of trading is low，but once the order is opened, the profit will be huge. Please contact WeChat：Charles_Tang11 WhatsApp：
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
USD
107K
USD
USD
16
0%
708
61%
21%
5.91
41.59
USD
USD
11%
1:500