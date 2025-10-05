SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TJ TEC
Sheng Jie Tang

TJ TEC

Sheng Jie Tang
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
708
Profit Trades:
438 (61.86%)
Loss Trades:
270 (38.14%)
Best trade:
4 082.36 USD
Worst trade:
-465.20 USD
Gross Profit:
35 427.15 USD (229 728 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 984.44 USD (206 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (145.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 536.28 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
21.48%
Max deposit load:
80.64%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.80
Long Trades:
346 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
362 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
5.92
Expected Payoff:
41.59 USD
Average Profit:
80.88 USD
Average Loss:
-22.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-552.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-702.42 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.00%
Annual Forecast:
60.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
704.40 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.34% (704.40 USD)
By Equity:
10.81% (5 780.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 223
EURNZD 173
GBPNZD 157
GBPAUD 155
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
EURNZD 3.8K
GBPNZD 2.2K
GBPAUD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
EURNZD -1.1K
GBPNZD -10K
GBPAUD -2.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 082.36 USD
Worst trade: -465 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -552.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 24
3.17 × 88
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
TJ TEC EA strategy, low risk, high return. 10%~30% income monthly. The efficiency of trading is low，but once the order is opened, the profit will be huge. Please contact WeChat：Charles_Tang11  WhatsApp：  
No reviews
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 18:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 01:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TJ TEC
300 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
16
0%
708
61%
21%
5.91
41.59
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.