- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 006
Profit Trades:
872 (86.67%)
Loss Trades:
134 (13.32%)
Best trade:
539.28 USD
Worst trade:
-1 656.60 USD
Gross Profit:
18 598.85 USD (14 867 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 447.94 USD (3 596 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (2 115.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.92 USD (104)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
91.81%
Max deposit load:
15.17%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
685 (68.09%)
Short Trades:
321 (31.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
21.33 USD
Average Loss:
-92.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-305.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 922.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.21%
Annual Forecast:
548.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 194.30 USD (51.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.11% (5 194.30 USD)
By Equity:
59.17% (2 922.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|902
|BTCUSD
|32
|XAGUSD
|13
|COPPER
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|BTCUSD
|-197
|XAGUSD
|-754
|COPPER
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3M
|BTCUSD
|-1.7M
|XAGUSD
|-15K
|COPPER
|-13
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +539.28 USD
Worst trade: -1 657 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 104
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 115.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -305.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.39 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.19 × 1027
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.93 × 122
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.24 × 21
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.57 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
No reviews