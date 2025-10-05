SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hendra W
Hendra Widaryanto

Hendra W

Hendra Widaryanto
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 781%
Tickmill-Live
1:1000
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 006
Profit Trades:
872 (86.67%)
Loss Trades:
134 (13.32%)
Best trade:
539.28 USD
Worst trade:
-1 656.60 USD
Gross Profit:
18 598.85 USD (14 867 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 447.94 USD (3 596 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (2 115.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.92 USD (104)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
91.81%
Max deposit load:
15.17%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
685 (68.09%)
Short Trades:
321 (31.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
21.33 USD
Average Loss:
-92.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-305.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 922.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
45.21%
Annual Forecast:
548.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 194.30 USD (51.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.11% (5 194.30 USD)
By Equity:
59.17% (2 922.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 902
BTCUSD 32
XAGUSD 13
COPPER 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
BTCUSD -197
XAGUSD -754
COPPER -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3M
BTCUSD -1.7M
XAGUSD -15K
COPPER -13
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +539.28 USD
Worst trade: -1 657 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 104
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 115.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -305.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.19 × 1027
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.93 × 122
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.57 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
23 more...
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 02:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 01:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 13:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 18:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 15:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
