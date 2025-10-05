- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
392 (56.97%)
Loss Trades:
296 (43.02%)
Best trade:
734.36 USD
Worst trade:
-404.65 USD
Gross Profit:
12 584.56 USD (564 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 804.24 USD (293 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (3 175.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 175.86 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.56%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
3.14
Long Trades:
625 (90.84%)
Short Trades:
63 (9.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
8.40 USD
Average Profit:
32.10 USD
Average Loss:
-22.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-758.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-758.55 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
1.32%
Annual Forecast:
15.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 835.15 USD
Maximal:
1 840.48 USD (304.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.02% (1 840.48 USD)
By Equity:
31.52% (1 950.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|HK50
|310
|#HK6862
|65
|XAUUSD
|44
|JP225
|30
|#HK9988
|27
|#WB
|25
|#BABA
|21
|#HK0241
|20
|#HK1810
|19
|USDJPY
|15
|#NVDA
|13
|USDCNH
|12
|#TSM
|10
|XAGUSD
|9
|#BIDU
|8
|GER30
|8
|#INTC
|6
|#PDD
|5
|#DIS
|5
|#HK2318
|5
|#HK1024
|4
|#HK9618
|4
|#TM
|4
|#HK0700
|2
|#TSLA
|2
|#XPEV
|2
|#JD
|2
|#HK2020
|1
|UKOIL.MAR24
|1
|#HK0322
|1
|#GE
|1
|#QCOM
|1
|#HK0881
|1
|#HK0763
|1
|#HK1088
|1
|NAS100
|1
|HG_MAY25
|1
|#GOOG
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|HK50
|1.8K
|#HK6862
|-420
|XAUUSD
|-108
|JP225
|201
|#HK9988
|2.1K
|#WB
|-328
|#BABA
|1.7K
|#HK0241
|260
|#HK1810
|287
|USDJPY
|-152
|#NVDA
|-99
|USDCNH
|-73
|#TSM
|944
|XAGUSD
|105
|#BIDU
|440
|GER30
|-2
|#INTC
|77
|#PDD
|-51
|#DIS
|-76
|#HK2318
|160
|#HK1024
|-63
|#HK9618
|-434
|#TM
|-207
|#HK0700
|7
|#TSLA
|-38
|#XPEV
|43
|#JD
|129
|#HK2020
|-9
|UKOIL.MAR24
|-188
|#HK0322
|5
|#GE
|-2
|#QCOM
|-47
|#HK0881
|-24
|#HK0763
|-23
|#HK1088
|-90
|NAS100
|-7
|HG_MAY25
|-20
|#GOOG
|-43
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|HK50
|284K
|#HK6862
|-1.6K
|XAUUSD
|-7.5K
|JP225
|20K
|#HK9988
|17K
|#WB
|768
|#BABA
|17K
|#HK0241
|1.3K
|#HK1810
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|-17K
|#NVDA
|-952
|USDCNH
|-52K
|#TSM
|10K
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|#BIDU
|4.8K
|GER30
|-192
|#INTC
|592
|#PDD
|-507
|#DIS
|-746
|#HK2318
|1.3K
|#HK1024
|-485
|#HK9618
|-3.3K
|#TM
|-2K
|#HK0700
|59
|#TSLA
|-257
|#XPEV
|430
|#JD
|1.3K
|#HK2020
|-67
|UKOIL.MAR24
|-1.9K
|#HK0322
|40
|#GE
|-20
|#QCOM
|-471
|#HK0881
|-185
|#HK0763
|-87
|#HK1088
|-667
|NAS100
|-336
|HG_MAY25
|-78
|#GOOG
|-418
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +734.36 USD
Worst trade: -405 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 175.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -758.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ATFXGM9-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
每年50%以上，这是保守的说法
