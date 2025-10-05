SignalsSections
Hao Dong Dai

Zxcv123123

Hao Dong Dai
0 reviews
Reliability
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 99%
ATFXGM9-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
392 (56.97%)
Loss Trades:
296 (43.02%)
Best trade:
734.36 USD
Worst trade:
-404.65 USD
Gross Profit:
12 584.56 USD (564 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 804.24 USD (293 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (3 175.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 175.86 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.56%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
3.14
Long Trades:
625 (90.84%)
Short Trades:
63 (9.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
8.40 USD
Average Profit:
32.10 USD
Average Loss:
-22.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-758.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-758.55 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
1.32%
Annual Forecast:
15.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 835.15 USD
Maximal:
1 840.48 USD (304.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.02% (1 840.48 USD)
By Equity:
31.52% (1 950.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
HK50 310
#HK6862 65
XAUUSD 44
JP225 30
#HK9988 27
#WB 25
#BABA 21
#HK0241 20
#HK1810 19
USDJPY 15
#NVDA 13
USDCNH 12
#TSM 10
XAGUSD 9
#BIDU 8
GER30 8
#INTC 6
#PDD 5
#DIS 5
#HK2318 5
#HK1024 4
#HK9618 4
#TM 4
#HK0700 2
#TSLA 2
#XPEV 2
#JD 2
#HK2020 1
UKOIL.MAR24 1
#HK0322 1
#GE 1
#QCOM 1
#HK0881 1
#HK0763 1
#HK1088 1
NAS100 1
HG_MAY25 1
#GOOG 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
HK50 1.8K
#HK6862 -420
XAUUSD -108
JP225 201
#HK9988 2.1K
#WB -328
#BABA 1.7K
#HK0241 260
#HK1810 287
USDJPY -152
#NVDA -99
USDCNH -73
#TSM 944
XAGUSD 105
#BIDU 440
GER30 -2
#INTC 77
#PDD -51
#DIS -76
#HK2318 160
#HK1024 -63
#HK9618 -434
#TM -207
#HK0700 7
#TSLA -38
#XPEV 43
#JD 129
#HK2020 -9
UKOIL.MAR24 -188
#HK0322 5
#GE -2
#QCOM -47
#HK0881 -24
#HK0763 -23
#HK1088 -90
NAS100 -7
HG_MAY25 -20
#GOOG -43
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
HK50 284K
#HK6862 -1.6K
XAUUSD -7.5K
JP225 20K
#HK9988 17K
#WB 768
#BABA 17K
#HK0241 1.3K
#HK1810 2.4K
USDJPY -17K
#NVDA -952
USDCNH -52K
#TSM 10K
XAGUSD 2.1K
#BIDU 4.8K
GER30 -192
#INTC 592
#PDD -507
#DIS -746
#HK2318 1.3K
#HK1024 -485
#HK9618 -3.3K
#TM -2K
#HK0700 59
#TSLA -257
#XPEV 430
#JD 1.3K
#HK2020 -67
UKOIL.MAR24 -1.9K
#HK0322 40
#GE -20
#QCOM -471
#HK0881 -185
#HK0763 -87
#HK1088 -667
NAS100 -336
HG_MAY25 -78
#GOOG -418
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +734.36 USD
Worst trade: -405 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 175.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -758.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ATFXGM9-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.45 × 22
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
3.60 × 25
ATFXGM9-Live
6.38 × 8
每年50%以上，这是保守的说法
No reviews
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 08:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 689 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 08:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zxcv123123
60 USD per month
99%
0
0
USD
6.3K
USD
111
0%
688
56%
100%
1.84
8.40
USD
98%
1:100
