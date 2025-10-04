- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 068
Profit Trades:
767 (71.81%)
Loss Trades:
301 (28.18%)
Best trade:
567 606.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-270 382.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 066 297.00 JPY (108 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 528 431.00 JPY (51 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (240 720.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
663 711.00 JPY (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
64.40%
Max deposit load:
64.15%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.56
Long Trades:
594 (55.62%)
Short Trades:
474 (44.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
2 376.28 JPY
Average Profit:
6 605.34 JPY
Average Loss:
-8 400.10 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-7 289.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270 382.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.92%
Annual Forecast:
-59.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161 465.00 JPY
Maximal:
711 906.00 JPY (6.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.53% (709 915.00 JPY)
By Equity:
3.99% (432 939.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-
|272
|NZDCAD-
|151
|AUDNZD-
|131
|USDJPY-
|118
|GBPJPY-
|67
|AUDCHF-
|54
|EURGBP-
|47
|NZDCHF-
|46
|EURCHF-
|36
|CADCHF-
|32
|EURUSD-
|24
|EURAUD-
|24
|CHFJPY-
|17
|EURJPY-
|14
|AUDJPY-
|14
|GBPCHF-
|8
|USDCHF-
|6
|NZDJPY-
|5
|CADJPY-
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-
|788
|NZDCAD-
|442
|AUDNZD-
|424
|USDJPY-
|11K
|GBPJPY-
|3.4K
|AUDCHF-
|175
|EURGBP-
|82
|NZDCHF-
|130
|EURCHF-
|55
|CADCHF-
|37
|EURUSD-
|4.5K
|EURAUD-
|36
|CHFJPY-
|22
|EURJPY-
|1.6K
|AUDJPY-
|27
|GBPCHF-
|6
|USDCHF-
|4
|NZDJPY-
|7
|CADJPY-
|6
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-
|8.5K
|NZDCAD-
|11K
|AUDNZD-
|7.1K
|USDJPY-
|5.2K
|GBPJPY-
|2.1K
|AUDCHF-
|3.9K
|EURGBP-
|3.9K
|NZDCHF-
|3.9K
|EURCHF-
|3K
|CADCHF-
|2.1K
|EURUSD-
|2.4K
|EURAUD-
|106
|CHFJPY-
|1.2K
|EURJPY-
|732
|AUDJPY-
|1.5K
|GBPCHF-
|272
|USDCHF-
|211
|NZDJPY-
|391
|CADJPY-
|41
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +567 606.00 JPY
Worst trade: -270 382 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +240 720.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 289.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
