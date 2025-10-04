SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Anomaly Technical
Mitsuo Wada

Anomaly Technical

Mitsuo Wada
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
GaitameFinest-LIVE
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 068
Profit Trades:
767 (71.81%)
Loss Trades:
301 (28.18%)
Best trade:
567 606.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-270 382.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 066 297.00 JPY (108 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 528 431.00 JPY (51 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (240 720.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
663 711.00 JPY (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
64.40%
Max deposit load:
64.15%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.56
Long Trades:
594 (55.62%)
Short Trades:
474 (44.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
2 376.28 JPY
Average Profit:
6 605.34 JPY
Average Loss:
-8 400.10 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-7 289.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270 382.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.92%
Annual Forecast:
-59.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161 465.00 JPY
Maximal:
711 906.00 JPY (6.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.53% (709 915.00 JPY)
By Equity:
3.99% (432 939.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD- 272
NZDCAD- 151
AUDNZD- 131
USDJPY- 118
GBPJPY- 67
AUDCHF- 54
EURGBP- 47
NZDCHF- 46
EURCHF- 36
CADCHF- 32
EURUSD- 24
EURAUD- 24
CHFJPY- 17
EURJPY- 14
AUDJPY- 14
GBPCHF- 8
USDCHF- 6
NZDJPY- 5
CADJPY- 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD- 788
NZDCAD- 442
AUDNZD- 424
USDJPY- 11K
GBPJPY- 3.4K
AUDCHF- 175
EURGBP- 82
NZDCHF- 130
EURCHF- 55
CADCHF- 37
EURUSD- 4.5K
EURAUD- 36
CHFJPY- 22
EURJPY- 1.6K
AUDJPY- 27
GBPCHF- 6
USDCHF- 4
NZDJPY- 7
CADJPY- 6
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD- 8.5K
NZDCAD- 11K
AUDNZD- 7.1K
USDJPY- 5.2K
GBPJPY- 2.1K
AUDCHF- 3.9K
EURGBP- 3.9K
NZDCHF- 3.9K
EURCHF- 3K
CADCHF- 2.1K
EURUSD- 2.4K
EURAUD- 106
CHFJPY- 1.2K
EURJPY- 732
AUDJPY- 1.5K
GBPCHF- 272
USDCHF- 211
NZDJPY- 391
CADJPY- 41
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +567 606.00 JPY
Worst trade: -270 382 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +240 720.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 289.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA

Anomaly_Technical

No reviews
2025.11.28 03:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.04 03:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.04 03:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
