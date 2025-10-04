- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
65 (97.01%)
Loss Trades:
2 (2.99%)
Best trade:
17.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
257.77 USD (33 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.04 USD (16 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (197.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.67 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
188.69
Long Trades:
39 (58.21%)
Short Trades:
28 (41.79%)
Profit Factor:
84.79
Expected Payoff:
3.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-1.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.31 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.94%
Annual Forecast:
132.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
1.35 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.58% (1.33 USD)
By Equity:
38.05% (105.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|13
|USDCHF
|11
|EURJPY
|8
|AUDCAD
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|45
|USDCHF
|47
|EURJPY
|37
|AUDCAD
|21
|EURAUD
|17
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDUSD
|17
|AUDNZD
|14
|CADCHF
|13
|EURCAD
|16
|AUDCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|3.9K
|USDCHF
|5.4K
|EURJPY
|5.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|EURAUD
|3.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|2.3K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|2.3K
|AUDCHF
|976
|EURCHF
|363
|EURUSD
|99
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.68 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +197.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.50 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 1033
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.32 × 108
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.78 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.96 × 399
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.02 × 488
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.13 × 1200
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.49 × 35
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.57 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.74 × 804
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
Nas Minhas Operaçoes é adicionado Take Profit sem Stop Loss, e os lucros está crescendo exponencialmente.
