Jorge Mansur Saikali

JMS

Jorge Mansur Saikali
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 737%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
65 (97.01%)
Loss Trades:
2 (2.99%)
Best trade:
17.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
257.77 USD (33 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.04 USD (16 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (197.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.67 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.41%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
188.69
Long Trades:
39 (58.21%)
Short Trades:
28 (41.79%)
Profit Factor:
84.79
Expected Payoff:
3.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-1.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.31 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.94%
Annual Forecast:
132.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
1.35 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.58% (1.33 USD)
By Equity:
38.05% (105.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 13
USDCHF 11
EURJPY 8
AUDCAD 6
EURAUD 5
NZDCAD 5
AUDUSD 4
AUDNZD 4
CADCHF 4
EURCAD 3
AUDCHF 2
EURCHF 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 45
USDCHF 47
EURJPY 37
AUDCAD 21
EURAUD 17
NZDCAD 19
AUDUSD 17
AUDNZD 14
CADCHF 13
EURCAD 16
AUDCHF 3
EURCHF 3
EURUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 3.9K
USDCHF 5.4K
EURJPY 5.6K
AUDCAD 2.7K
EURAUD 3.6K
NZDCAD 2.8K
AUDUSD 1.7K
AUDNZD 2.3K
CADCHF 1.1K
EURCAD 2.3K
AUDCHF 976
EURCHF 363
EURUSD 99
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.68 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +197.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.10 × 1033
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.32 × 108
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.78 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.96 × 399
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.02 × 488
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.13 × 1200
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.49 × 35
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.57 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
3.74 × 804
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
74 more...
Nas Minhas Operaçoes é adicionado Take Profit sem Stop Loss, e os lucros está crescendo exponencialmente.
No reviews
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 10:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 10:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 08:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 06:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 22:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 21:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
