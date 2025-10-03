SignalsSections
Julien Buratto

JulAndy

Julien Buratto
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
473
Profit Trades:
334 (70.61%)
Loss Trades:
139 (29.39%)
Best trade:
63.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-99.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 347.89 EUR (62 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 115.12 EUR (38 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (126.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.95 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
94.00%
Max deposit load:
108.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
471 (99.58%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.49 EUR
Average Profit:
7.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-646.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-646.65 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
8.10%
Annual Forecast:
98.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
981.20 EUR
Maximal:
1 237.17 EUR (304.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.93% (1 233.22 EUR)
By Equity:
16.19% (690.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 473
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.pro 265
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.pro 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.94 EUR
Worst trade: -100 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.21 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -646.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signals are meant for EURUSD and I suggest to setup a small account with 1000€ for each 0.01

Currently I’m very happy with this new automated EA.


No reviews
