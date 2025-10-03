- Growth
Trades:
473
Profit Trades:
334 (70.61%)
Loss Trades:
139 (29.39%)
Best trade:
63.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-99.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 347.89 EUR (62 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 115.12 EUR (38 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (126.21 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.95 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
94.00%
Max deposit load:
108.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
471 (99.58%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.49 EUR
Average Profit:
7.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-646.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-646.65 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
8.10%
Annual Forecast:
98.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
981.20 EUR
Maximal:
1 237.17 EUR (304.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.93% (1 233.22 EUR)
By Equity:
16.19% (690.06 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.pro
|473
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.pro
|265
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.pro
|24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.94 EUR
Worst trade: -100 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.21 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -646.65 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signals are meant for EURUSD and I suggest to setup a small account with 1000€ for each 0.01
Currently I’m very happy with this new automated EA.
