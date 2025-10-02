- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
998
Profit Trades:
543 (54.40%)
Loss Trades:
455 (45.59%)
Best trade:
8 248.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-7 640.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
337 789.00 JPY (180 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-281 595.00 JPY (162 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (6 751.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 003.00 JPY (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.73%
Max deposit load:
84.24%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
566 (56.71%)
Short Trades:
432 (43.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
56.31 JPY
Average Profit:
622.08 JPY
Average Loss:
-618.89 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-7 041.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 031.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
5.98%
Annual Forecast:
72.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 361.00 JPY
Maximal:
22 204.00 JPY (14.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.07% (22 204.00 JPY)
By Equity:
3.14% (4 829.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY-
|416
|GBPJPY-
|198
|EURUSD-
|128
|USDCAD-
|67
|CHFJPY-
|49
|AUDCAD-
|44
|EURJPY-
|42
|GBPUSD-
|29
|GBPCAD-
|19
|AUDNZD-
|3
|GBPAUD-
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY-
|196
|GBPJPY-
|85
|EURUSD-
|-13
|USDCAD-
|-12
|CHFJPY-
|-17
|AUDCAD-
|112
|EURJPY-
|111
|GBPUSD-
|71
|GBPCAD-
|-19
|AUDNZD-
|-19
|GBPAUD-
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY-
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY-
|4.8K
|EURUSD-
|-1.7K
|USDCAD-
|238
|CHFJPY-
|-74
|AUDCAD-
|3.8K
|EURJPY-
|9.5K
|GBPUSD-
|4.5K
|GBPCAD-
|-705
|AUDNZD-
|-502
|GBPAUD-
|-176
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 248.00 JPY
Worst trade: -7 640 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 751.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 041.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
自作EAを厳選した、FOREXに特化したシグナルです。
比較的メジャーなペアをバランス良くトレードします。
含まれるEAは、グリッド・ナンピン・マーチンゲールはありません。原則1ポジション設計のEAです。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
265K
JPY
JPY
50
98%
998
54%
87%
1.19
56.31
JPY
JPY
14%
1:25