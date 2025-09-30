SignalsSections
Iwan

HTG EA S

Iwan
0 reviews
Reliability
78 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 051%
TPF-Real
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 444
Profit Trades:
1 314 (90.99%)
Loss Trades:
130 (9.00%)
Best trade:
5 656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-7 222.80 USD
Gross Profit:
155 345.31 USD (1 137 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 196.48 USD (431 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
210 (34 819.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 819.50 USD (210)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
97.85%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
1 301 (90.10%)
Short Trades:
143 (9.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
68.66 USD
Average Profit:
118.22 USD
Average Loss:
-432.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22 630.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 630.00 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
33.34%
Annual Forecast:
404.57%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43 358.60 USD (30.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.42% (43 358.60 USD)
By Equity:
66.48% (49 315.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.tp 1429
CLSK.tp 11
NZDUSD.tp 2
EURUSD.tp 1
USDCHF.tp 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.tp 98K
CLSK.tp 940
NZDUSD.tp -3
EURUSD.tp 77
USDCHF.tp 94
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.tp 703K
CLSK.tp 938
NZDUSD.tp -27
EURUSD.tp 772
USDCHF.tp 802
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 656.00 USD
Worst trade: -7 223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 210
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +34 819.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 630.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TPF-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading

Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.

💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results

🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.


No reviews
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 14:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 01:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 18:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 20:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
