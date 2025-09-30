- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 444
Profit Trades:
1 314 (90.99%)
Loss Trades:
130 (9.00%)
Best trade:
5 656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-7 222.80 USD
Gross Profit:
155 345.31 USD (1 137 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 196.48 USD (431 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
210 (34 819.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 819.50 USD (210)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
97.85%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
1 301 (90.10%)
Short Trades:
143 (9.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
68.66 USD
Average Profit:
118.22 USD
Average Loss:
-432.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22 630.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 630.00 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
33.34%
Annual Forecast:
404.57%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43 358.60 USD (30.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.42% (43 358.60 USD)
By Equity:
66.48% (49 315.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.tp
|1429
|CLSK.tp
|11
|NZDUSD.tp
|2
|EURUSD.tp
|1
|USDCHF.tp
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.tp
|98K
|CLSK.tp
|940
|NZDUSD.tp
|-3
|EURUSD.tp
|77
|USDCHF.tp
|94
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.tp
|703K
|CLSK.tp
|938
|NZDUSD.tp
|-27
|EURUSD.tp
|772
|USDCHF.tp
|802
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 656.00 USD
Worst trade: -7 223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 210
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +34 819.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 630.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TPF-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading
Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.
💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results
🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 051%
0
0
USD
USD
8.2K
USD
USD
78
31%
1 444
90%
98%
2.76
68.66
USD
USD
66%
1:100