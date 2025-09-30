SeñalesSecciones
HTG EA S
Iwan

HTG EA S

Iwan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
79 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 1 080%
TPF-Real
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 446
Transacciones Rentables:
1 316 (91.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
130 (8.99%)
Mejor transacción:
5 656.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-7 222.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
155 548.71 USD (1 139 585 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-56 196.48 USD (431 864 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
210 (34 819.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
34 819.50 USD (210)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Actividad comercial:
97.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.19%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.29
Transacciones Largas:
1 303 (90.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
143 (9.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.77
Beneficio Esperado:
68.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
118.20 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-432.28 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-22 630.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22 630.00 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
39.42%
Pronóstico anual:
478.36%
Trading algorítmico:
31%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
43 358.60 USD (30.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
49.42% (43 358.60 USD)
De fondos:
66.48% (49 315.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.tp 1431
CLSK.tp 11
NZDUSD.tp 2
EURUSD.tp 1
USDCHF.tp 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.tp 98K
CLSK.tp 940
NZDUSD.tp -3
EURUSD.tp 77
USDCHF.tp 94
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.tp 705K
CLSK.tp 938
NZDUSD.tp -27
EURUSD.tp 772
USDCHF.tp 802
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5 656.00 USD
Peor transacción: -7 223 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 210
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +34 819.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -22 630.00 USD

🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading

Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.

💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results

🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
HTG EA S
30 USD al mes
1 080%
0
0
USD
8.4K
USD
79
31%
1 446
91%
98%
2.76
68.71
USD
66%
1:100
Copiar

