- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 446
Transacciones Rentables:
1 316 (91.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
130 (8.99%)
Mejor transacción:
5 656.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-7 222.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
155 548.71 USD (1 139 585 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-56 196.48 USD (431 864 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
210 (34 819.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
34 819.50 USD (210)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Actividad comercial:
97.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.19%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.29
Transacciones Largas:
1 303 (90.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
143 (9.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.77
Beneficio Esperado:
68.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
118.20 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-432.28 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-22 630.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-22 630.00 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
39.42%
Pronóstico anual:
478.36%
Trading algorítmico:
31%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
43 358.60 USD (30.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
49.42% (43 358.60 USD)
De fondos:
66.48% (49 315.20 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.tp
|1431
|CLSK.tp
|11
|NZDUSD.tp
|2
|EURUSD.tp
|1
|USDCHF.tp
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.tp
|98K
|CLSK.tp
|940
|NZDUSD.tp
|-3
|EURUSD.tp
|77
|USDCHF.tp
|94
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.tp
|705K
|CLSK.tp
|938
|NZDUSD.tp
|-27
|EURUSD.tp
|772
|USDCHF.tp
|802
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5 656.00 USD
Peor transacción: -7 223 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 210
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +34 819.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -22 630.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TPF-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading
Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.
💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results
🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
1 080%
0
0
USD
USD
8.4K
USD
USD
79
31%
1 446
91%
98%
2.76
68.71
USD
USD
66%
1:100