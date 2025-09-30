SegnaliSezioni
Iwan

HTG EA S

Iwan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
66 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 952%
TPF-Real
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 075
Profit Trade:
999 (92.93%)
Loss Trade:
76 (7.07%)
Best Trade:
1 553.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 287.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
103 865.91 USD (787 589 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 335.18 USD (118 421 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
135 (14 897.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15 642.10 USD (115)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
53.46
Long Trade:
983 (91.44%)
Short Trade:
92 (8.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.13
Profitto previsto:
87.94 USD
Profitto medio:
103.97 USD
Perdita media:
-122.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-921.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 287.20 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
38.41%
Previsione annuale:
466.06%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 768.20 USD (2.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.37% (1 768.20 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.tp 1060
CLSK.tp 11
NZDUSD.tp 2
EURUSD.tp 1
USDCHF.tp 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.tp 93K
CLSK.tp 940
NZDUSD.tp -3
EURUSD.tp 77
USDCHF.tp 94
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.tp 667K
CLSK.tp 938
NZDUSD.tp -27
EURUSD.tp 772
USDCHF.tp 802
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 553.90 USD
Worst Trade: -1 287 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 115
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14 897.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -921.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TPF-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading

Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.

💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results

🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.


2025.09.30 16:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
HTG EA S
30USD al mese
952%
0
0
USD
85K
USD
66
15%
1 075
92%
100%
11.12
87.94
USD
2%
1:100
Copia

