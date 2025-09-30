- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 075
Profit Trade:
999 (92.93%)
Loss Trade:
76 (7.07%)
Best Trade:
1 553.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 287.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
103 865.91 USD (787 589 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 335.18 USD (118 421 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
135 (14 897.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15 642.10 USD (115)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
53.46
Long Trade:
983 (91.44%)
Short Trade:
92 (8.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.13
Profitto previsto:
87.94 USD
Profitto medio:
103.97 USD
Perdita media:
-122.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-921.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 287.20 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
38.41%
Previsione annuale:
466.06%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 768.20 USD (2.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.37% (1 768.20 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.tp
|1060
|CLSK.tp
|11
|NZDUSD.tp
|2
|EURUSD.tp
|1
|USDCHF.tp
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.tp
|93K
|CLSK.tp
|940
|NZDUSD.tp
|-3
|EURUSD.tp
|77
|USDCHF.tp
|94
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.tp
|667K
|CLSK.tp
|938
|NZDUSD.tp
|-27
|EURUSD.tp
|772
|USDCHF.tp
|802
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 553.90 USD
Worst Trade: -1 287 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 115
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14 897.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -921.80 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TPF-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
🌟 Huang Trade Global (HTG) – Profit Smart with Gold Swing Trading
Take your trading to the next level with HTG, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor built to capture the best opportunities in the XAU/USD (Gold) market.
With a carefully optimized swing trading strategy, HTG aims for steady growth and controlled risk every month.
💡 Why Traders Love HTG
✨ Consistent Profit Potential: Estimated 10% – 25% profit per month (with recommended settings)
🔒 Smart Risk Management: Protects your capital while seeking strong returns
⚡ 100% Automated: Simply set it up and let HTG trade for you—no stress, no guesswork
🌍 Global Opportunity: Designed for traders worldwide who want reliable results
🚀 Join the Winning Team!
Don’t just watch the market—profit from it.
👉 Subscribe to HTG today and start your journey toward consistent monthly profits with confidence.
Non ci sono recensioni
