- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 373 (75.31%)
Loss Trades:
450 (24.68%)
Best trade:
150.15 USD
Worst trade:
-75.96 USD
Gross Profit:
9 942.05 USD (229 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 414.55 USD (112 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (25.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
574.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
96.63%
Max deposit load:
12.05%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.38
Long Trades:
732 (40.15%)
Short Trades:
1 091 (59.85%)
Profit Factor:
4.12
Expected Payoff:
4.13 USD
Average Profit:
7.24 USD
Average Loss:
-5.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-3.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.26 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
10.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
802.58 USD (4.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.93% (623.16 USD)
By Equity:
43.42% (7 610.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|574
|EURUSD
|441
|USDCAD
|392
|AUDUSD
|327
|USDCHF
|89
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|404
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|27K
|EURUSD
|31K
|USDCAD
|28K
|AUDUSD
|22K
|USDCHF
|8.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +150.15 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
