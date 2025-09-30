SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Forexguru2026
Tai Ly

Forexguru2026

Tai Ly
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 75%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 373 (75.31%)
Loss Trades:
450 (24.68%)
Best trade:
150.15 USD
Worst trade:
-75.96 USD
Gross Profit:
9 942.05 USD (229 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 414.55 USD (112 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (25.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
574.45 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
96.63%
Max deposit load:
12.05%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.38
Long Trades:
732 (40.15%)
Short Trades:
1 091 (59.85%)
Profit Factor:
4.12
Expected Payoff:
4.13 USD
Average Profit:
7.24 USD
Average Loss:
-5.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-3.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-517.26 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
10.44%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
802.58 USD (4.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.93% (623.16 USD)
By Equity:
43.42% (7 610.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 574
EURUSD 441
USDCAD 392
AUDUSD 327
USDCHF 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 2.5K
USDCAD 1.4K
AUDUSD 1.3K
USDCHF 404
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 27K
EURUSD 31K
USDCAD 28K
AUDUSD 22K
USDCHF 8.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.15 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Demo
5.83 × 6
RoboForex-ProCent-2
7.56 × 9
RadexMarkets-Real 6
9.50 × 2
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 02:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.29 15:57
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.05 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 11:07
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 21:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 14:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 09:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 09:44
No swaps are charged
