Trades:
2 052
Profit Trades:
1 316 (64.13%)
Loss Trades:
736 (35.87%)
Best trade:
258.48 USD
Worst trade:
-256.68 USD
Gross Profit:
14 841.91 USD (1 524 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 281.54 USD (2 014 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (468.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
468.99 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
31.92%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
1 068 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
984 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-15.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 179.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 179.09 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
4.00%
Annual Forecast:
48.58%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
196.36 USD
Maximal:
1 521.25 USD (26.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (139.74 USD)
By Equity:
13.94% (1 243.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1346
|XAUUSD
|462
|AUDUSD
|60
|USDJPY
|30
|BTCUSD
|27
|GBPAUD
|16
|US30
|11
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDJPY
|8
|SOLUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|405
|USDJPY
|0
|BTCUSD
|-306
|GBPAUD
|-135
|US30
|-9
|GBPUSD
|-7
|NZDJPY
|21
|SOLUSD
|26
|AUDJPY
|-32
|GBPJPY
|-23
|CHFJPY
|8
|AUDCAD
|-15
|AUDNZD
|-45
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPNZD
|-23
|EURAUD
|-102
|AUDCHF
|-13
|GBPCHF
|-5
|EURJPY
|-5
|CADJPY
|12
|NZDCHF
|8
|NZDUSD
|-11
|EURGBP
|21
|USDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|-13
|XAGUSD
|52
|EURCHF
|25
|CADCHF
|20
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|28K
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|112
|BTCUSD
|-920K
|GBPAUD
|-2K
|US30
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-627
|NZDJPY
|118
|SOLUSD
|2K
|AUDJPY
|-98
|GBPJPY
|-792
|CHFJPY
|-394
|AUDCAD
|180
|AUDNZD
|-680
|USDCHF
|-183
|EURNZD
|37
|GBPNZD
|-521
|EURAUD
|-1.1K
|AUDCHF
|-9
|GBPCHF
|-384
|EURJPY
|-869
|CADJPY
|-52
|NZDCHF
|83
|NZDUSD
|-153
|EURGBP
|343
|USDCAD
|78
|NZDCAD
|-216
|XAGUSD
|522
|EURCHF
|222
|CADCHF
|185
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +258.48 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +468.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 179.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.30 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.41 × 254
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 350
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.04 × 139
Capital protection is our top priority. expect good return along with moderate drawdown
No reviews
