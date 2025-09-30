SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Safe Capital
Eluri Venkata Pavan Kumar

Safe Capital

Eluri Venkata Pavan Kumar
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 052
Profit Trades:
1 316 (64.13%)
Loss Trades:
736 (35.87%)
Best trade:
258.48 USD
Worst trade:
-256.68 USD
Gross Profit:
14 841.91 USD (1 524 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 281.54 USD (2 014 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (468.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
468.99 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
31.92%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
1 068 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
984 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-15.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 179.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 179.09 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
4.00%
Annual Forecast:
48.58%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
196.36 USD
Maximal:
1 521.25 USD (26.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (139.74 USD)
By Equity:
13.94% (1 243.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1346
XAUUSD 462
AUDUSD 60
USDJPY 30
BTCUSD 27
GBPAUD 16
US30 11
GBPUSD 9
NZDJPY 8
SOLUSD 7
AUDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
AUDCAD 5
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 5
EURNZD 4
GBPNZD 4
EURAUD 4
AUDCHF 4
GBPCHF 3
EURJPY 3
CADJPY 3
NZDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAGUSD 1
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4.9K
XAUUSD -1.2K
AUDUSD 405
USDJPY 0
BTCUSD -306
GBPAUD -135
US30 -9
GBPUSD -7
NZDJPY 21
SOLUSD 26
AUDJPY -32
GBPJPY -23
CHFJPY 8
AUDCAD -15
AUDNZD -45
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 5
GBPNZD -23
EURAUD -102
AUDCHF -13
GBPCHF -5
EURJPY -5
CADJPY 12
NZDCHF 8
NZDUSD -11
EURGBP 21
USDCAD 5
NZDCAD -13
XAGUSD 52
EURCHF 25
CADCHF 20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 28K
XAUUSD 4.5K
AUDUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 112
BTCUSD -920K
GBPAUD -2K
US30 -1.1K
GBPUSD -627
NZDJPY 118
SOLUSD 2K
AUDJPY -98
GBPJPY -792
CHFJPY -394
AUDCAD 180
AUDNZD -680
USDCHF -183
EURNZD 37
GBPNZD -521
EURAUD -1.1K
AUDCHF -9
GBPCHF -384
EURJPY -869
CADJPY -52
NZDCHF 83
NZDUSD -153
EURGBP 343
USDCAD 78
NZDCAD -216
XAGUSD 522
EURCHF 222
CADCHF 185
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +258.48 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +468.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 179.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.30 × 366
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.41 × 254
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 350
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.88 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.04 × 139
70 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Capital protection is our top priority. expect good return along with moderate drawdown
No reviews
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 22:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 08:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 07:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 16:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 08:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 03:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 13:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Safe Capital
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
14
6%
2 052
64%
92%
1.31
1.74
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.