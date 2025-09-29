- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
400
Profit Trades:
325 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
75 (18.75%)
Best trade:
15.06 GBP
Worst trade:
-45.82 GBP
Gross Profit:
443.93 GBP (57 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.29 GBP (20 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (94.06 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.06 GBP (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
86.31%
Max deposit load:
155.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
190 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
210 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
0.60 GBP
Average Profit:
1.37 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.71 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17.74 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.49 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Annual Forecast:
157.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.87 GBP
Maximal:
58.49 GBP (16.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.78% (28.35 GBP)
By Equity:
46.66% (131.39 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|298
|AUDJPY
|49
|EURGBP
|30
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDCZK
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|334
|AUDJPY
|-10
|EURGBP
|-7
|GBPUSD
|-7
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|-1
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDCZK
|0
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|AUDCAD
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|38K
|AUDJPY
|-131
|EURGBP
|-512
|GBPUSD
|-181
|USDJPY
|144
|EURJPY
|-94
|AUDCHF
|-26
|USDCZK
|1
|GBPCHF
|45
|AUDUSD
|-15
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|-36
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.06 GBP
Worst trade: -46 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 82
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.06 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.74 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.comUK-Live 112" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
We only trade GBP/JPY and we don’t miss.
Weekly profits.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
255%
0
0
USD
USD
289
GBP
GBP
29
0%
400
81%
86%
2.18
0.60
GBP
GBP
47%
1:33