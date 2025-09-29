SignalsSections
Zach Arron Turner

YenKing

Zach Arron Turner
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 255%
Forex.comUK-Live 112
1:33
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
400
Profit Trades:
325 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
75 (18.75%)
Best trade:
15.06 GBP
Worst trade:
-45.82 GBP
Gross Profit:
443.93 GBP (57 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.29 GBP (20 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (94.06 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.06 GBP (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
86.31%
Max deposit load:
155.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
190 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
210 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
0.60 GBP
Average Profit:
1.37 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.71 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17.74 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.49 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Annual Forecast:
157.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.87 GBP
Maximal:
58.49 GBP (16.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.78% (28.35 GBP)
By Equity:
46.66% (131.39 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 298
AUDJPY 49
EURGBP 30
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 4
EURJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
USDCZK 2
GBPCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 334
AUDJPY -10
EURGBP -7
GBPUSD -7
USDJPY 1
EURJPY -1
AUDCHF 0
USDCZK 0
GBPCHF 1
AUDUSD 0
AUDCAD 0
EURUSD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 38K
AUDJPY -131
EURGBP -512
GBPUSD -181
USDJPY 144
EURJPY -94
AUDCHF -26
USDCZK 1
GBPCHF 45
AUDUSD -15
AUDCAD 2
EURUSD -36
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
We only trade GBP/JPY and we don’t miss. 
Weekly profits. 
No reviews
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.12.26 12:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 16:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 14:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 13:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 08:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
