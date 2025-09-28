- Growth
Trades:
1 832
Profit Trades:
1 411 (77.01%)
Loss Trades:
421 (22.98%)
Best trade:
351.90 USD
Worst trade:
-377.72 USD
Gross Profit:
13 589.65 USD (8 522 500 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 950.49 USD (5 951 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (313.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
565.10 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
19.38%
Max deposit load:
34.38%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
963 (52.57%)
Short Trades:
869 (47.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
9.63 USD
Average Loss:
-21.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-137.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 106.88 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.17 USD
Maximal:
1 735.20 USD (28.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.03% (1 735.20 USD)
By Equity:
29.93% (940.44 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
黄金原油比特币，纯手动，短线
