SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Irenyun
Hui Bin Su

Irenyun

Hui Bin Su
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 503%
Exness-Real7
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 832
Profit Trades:
1 411 (77.01%)
Loss Trades:
421 (22.98%)
Best trade:
351.90 USD
Worst trade:
-377.72 USD
Gross Profit:
13 589.65 USD (8 522 500 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 950.49 USD (5 951 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (313.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
565.10 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
19.38%
Max deposit load:
34.38%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
963 (52.57%)
Short Trades:
869 (47.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
9.63 USD
Average Loss:
-21.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-137.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 106.88 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.17 USD
Maximal:
1 735.20 USD (28.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.03% (1 735.20 USD)
By Equity:
29.93% (940.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1639
BTCUSDm 172
USOILm 20
NZDUSDm 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 4.3K
BTCUSDm 286
USOILm 23
NZDUSDm 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 1.2M
BTCUSDm 1.3M
USOILm 1.5K
NZDUSDm 14
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +351.90 USD
Worst trade: -378 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +313.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

黄金原油比特币，纯手动，短线
No reviews
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 10:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 17:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 13:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 16:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Irenyun
30 USD per month
503%
0
0
USD
629
USD
17
0%
1 832
77%
19%
1.51
2.53
USD
46%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.