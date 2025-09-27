- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
492
Profit Trades:
449 (91.26%)
Loss Trades:
43 (8.74%)
Best trade:
112.24 USD
Worst trade:
-116.15 USD
Gross Profit:
3 099.30 USD (157 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-616.30 USD (27 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (405.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
433.34 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
78.66%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.12
Long Trades:
441 (89.63%)
Short Trades:
51 (10.37%)
Profit Factor:
5.03
Expected Payoff:
5.05 USD
Average Profit:
6.90 USD
Average Loss:
-14.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-52.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.86%
Annual Forecast:
119.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
123.39 USD (3.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.20% (116.15 USD)
By Equity:
25.90% (998.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|492
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|2.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|130K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.24 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +405.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Mighty Flow FX delivers a powerful yet calculated approach to XAUUSD trading. With a preference for buy-side opportunities, it leverages order block and fair value gap (FVG) techniques to capture high-probability entries during key market imbalances. Multiple positions may be opened strategically to optimize recovery and growth, always with a focus on controlled exposure. To maximize performance, a swap-free account is recommended. Perfect for traders seeking the strength of gold momentum combined with intelligent execution.
Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.
