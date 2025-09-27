SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mighty Flow FX
Wai Lam Chew

Mighty Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 124%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
492
Profit Trades:
449 (91.26%)
Loss Trades:
43 (8.74%)
Best trade:
112.24 USD
Worst trade:
-116.15 USD
Gross Profit:
3 099.30 USD (157 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-616.30 USD (27 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (405.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
433.34 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
78.66%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.12
Long Trades:
441 (89.63%)
Short Trades:
51 (10.37%)
Profit Factor:
5.03
Expected Payoff:
5.05 USD
Average Profit:
6.90 USD
Average Loss:
-14.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-52.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.86%
Annual Forecast:
119.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
123.39 USD (3.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.20% (116.15 USD)
By Equity:
25.90% (998.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 492
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 2.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 130K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +112.24 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +405.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mighty Flow FX delivers a powerful yet calculated approach to XAUUSD trading. With a preference for buy-side opportunities, it leverages order block and fair value gap (FVG) techniques to capture high-probability entries during key market imbalances. Multiple positions may be opened strategically to optimize recovery and growth, always with a focus on controlled exposure. To maximize performance, a swap-free account is recommended. Perfect for traders seeking the strength of gold momentum combined with intelligent execution.

Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.
No reviews
2025.11.10 11:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 10:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 05:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 04:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 07:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 19:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 14:19
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 14:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 02:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mighty Flow FX
30 USD per month
124%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
17
100%
492
91%
79%
5.02
5.05
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.