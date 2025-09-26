- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 178
Profit Trades:
1 405 (64.50%)
Loss Trades:
773 (35.49%)
Best trade:
70 361 341.15 IDR
Worst trade:
-17 783 553.22 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 273 417 461.65 IDR (82 952 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-388 105 615.54 IDR (20 368 739 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (117 648 325.52 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117 648 325.52 IDR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
85.09%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.67
Long Trades:
1 531 (70.29%)
Short Trades:
647 (29.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
406 479.27 IDR
Average Profit:
906 346.95 IDR
Average Loss:
-502 077.12 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-10 264 691.72 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 783 553.22 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
20.11%
Annual Forecast:
244.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 796.12 IDR
Maximal:
39 050 929.12 IDR (13.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.63% (39 058 231.31 IDR)
By Equity:
19.09% (154 661 613.07 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1026
|BTCUSD
|644
|USOIL
|327
|USDCHF
|73
|EURUSD
|67
|USDJPY
|8
|ETHUSD
|8
|CHFJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USTEC
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27K
|BTCUSD
|17K
|USOIL
|42K
|USDCHF
|4.4K
|EURUSD
|919
|USDJPY
|-80
|ETHUSD
|298
|CHFJPY
|-215
|GBPUSD
|5
|CADJPY
|-16
|USTEC
|-2
|GBPJPY
|32
|GBPCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|-18
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2M
|BTCUSD
|10M
|USOIL
|68K
|USDCHF
|3.3K
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|USDJPY
|-469
|ETHUSD
|36K
|CHFJPY
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|44
|CADJPY
|-262
|USTEC
|-15K
|GBPJPY
|601
|GBPCAD
|17
|AUDJPY
|-158
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
|0.86 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.93 × 1388
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.29 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.46 × 815
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|5.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.29 × 65
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.68 × 499
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.52 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
