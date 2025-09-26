SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aghost
Agus Saputra

Aghost

Agus Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
1 / 149 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 699%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:20
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 178
Profit Trades:
1 405 (64.50%)
Loss Trades:
773 (35.49%)
Best trade:
70 361 341.15 IDR
Worst trade:
-17 783 553.22 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 273 417 461.65 IDR (82 952 399 pips)
Gross Loss:
-388 105 615.54 IDR (20 368 739 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (117 648 325.52 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117 648 325.52 IDR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
85.09%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.67
Long Trades:
1 531 (70.29%)
Short Trades:
647 (29.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.28
Expected Payoff:
406 479.27 IDR
Average Profit:
906 346.95 IDR
Average Loss:
-502 077.12 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-10 264 691.72 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 783 553.22 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
20.11%
Annual Forecast:
244.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 796.12 IDR
Maximal:
39 050 929.12 IDR (13.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.63% (39 058 231.31 IDR)
By Equity:
19.09% (154 661 613.07 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1026
BTCUSD 644
USOIL 327
USDCHF 73
EURUSD 67
USDJPY 8
ETHUSD 8
CHFJPY 6
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USTEC 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27K
BTCUSD 17K
USOIL 42K
USDCHF 4.4K
EURUSD 919
USDJPY -80
ETHUSD 298
CHFJPY -215
GBPUSD 5
CADJPY -16
USTEC -2
GBPJPY 32
GBPCAD 5
AUDJPY -18
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2M
BTCUSD 10M
USOIL 68K
USDCHF 3.3K
EURUSD 4.3K
USDJPY -469
ETHUSD 36K
CHFJPY -2K
GBPUSD 44
CADJPY -262
USTEC -15K
GBPJPY 601
GBPCAD 17
AUDJPY -158
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70 361 341.15 IDR
Worst trade: -17 783 553 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +117 648 325.52 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 264 691.72 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
0.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real7
0.93 × 1388
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
3.29 × 7
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real3
4.46 × 815
AlfaForexRU-Real
5.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.29 × 65
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.68 × 499
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.52 × 77
Exness-MT5Real31
12.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Aghost Fx
No reviews
2026.01.15 08:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.19 05:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 04:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 00:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 05:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 04:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 03:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 01:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aghost
30 USD per month
699%
1
149
USD
928M
IDR
41
0%
2 178
64%
85%
3.28
406 479.27
IDR
19%
1:20
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.