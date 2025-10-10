- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
366 (62.88%)
Loss Trades:
216 (37.11%)
Best trade:
197 042.20 USD
Worst trade:
-92 929.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 925 663.11 USD (578 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 356 227.47 USD (434 188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (149 856.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
521 160.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
49.87%
Max deposit load:
45.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
326 (56.01%)
Short Trades:
256 (43.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
978.41 USD
Average Profit:
18 922.58 USD
Average Loss:
-29 426.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-288 196.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330 582.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
48.82%
Annual Forecast:
592.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
605.45 USD
Maximal:
695 441.96 USD (76.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.18% (695 441.96 USD)
By Equity:
21.59% (64 320.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|582
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|569K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|144K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +197 042.20 USD
Worst trade: -92 930 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +149 856.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -288 196.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinprosFinancial-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Oneshot TPSL
Auto Compound
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
5 694%
0
0
USD
USD
579K
USD
USD
50
100%
582
62%
50%
1.08
978.41
USD
USD
76%
1:500
because the sym has the . , so i can not follow