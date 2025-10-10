SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAU TUSBOL
Iskandar Iskandar

XAU TUSBOL

Iskandar Iskandar
1 review
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 5 694%
FinprosFinancial-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
582
Profit Trades:
366 (62.88%)
Loss Trades:
216 (37.11%)
Best trade:
197 042.20 USD
Worst trade:
-92 929.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 925 663.11 USD (578 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 356 227.47 USD (434 188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (149 856.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
521 160.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
49.87%
Max deposit load:
45.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
326 (56.01%)
Short Trades:
256 (43.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
978.41 USD
Average Profit:
18 922.58 USD
Average Loss:
-29 426.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-288 196.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330 582.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
48.82%
Annual Forecast:
592.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
605.45 USD
Maximal:
695 441.96 USD (76.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.18% (695 441.96 USD)
By Equity:
21.59% (64 320.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 582
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 569K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 144K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +197 042.20 USD
Worst trade: -92 930 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +149 856.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -288 196.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinprosFinancial-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Oneshot TPSL

Auto Compound

Average rating:
Yi Jian Feng
208
Yi Jian Feng 2025.10.10 10:15 
 

because the sym has the . , so i can not follow

2026.01.08 16:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 00:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 323 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 323 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 317 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 07:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 310 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 03:28
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU TUSBOL
39 USD per month
5 694%
0
0
USD
579K
USD
50
100%
582
62%
50%
1.08
978.41
USD
76%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.