SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Simple GRT
Hassan Niknezhadi

Simple GRT

Hassan Niknezhadi
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -34%
Alpari-ECN1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
647
Profit Trades:
295 (45.59%)
Loss Trades:
352 (54.40%)
Best trade:
12.15 USD
Worst trade:
-11.77 USD
Gross Profit:
554.74 USD (73 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-605.28 USD (75 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (59.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.35 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
44.85%
Max deposit load:
27.27%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
334 (51.62%)
Short Trades:
313 (48.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-16.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.65 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-21.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.11 USD
Maximal:
167.27 USD (53.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.39% (167.27 USD)
By Equity:
11.38% (19.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 42
USDCAD 40
EURJPY 36
AUDUSD 36
USDJPY 30
GBPUSD 30
AUDJPY 30
NZDJPY 29
GBPAUD 28
NZDUSD 27
GBPJPY 26
EURUSD 26
EURNZD 24
USDCHF 24
CHFJPY 24
EURCHF 24
EURCAD 20
EURGBP 20
AUDNZD 20
GBPCAD 17
NZDCAD 17
NZDCHF 15
CADCHF 15
EURAUD 15
GBPCHF 14
AUDCHF 11
CADJPY 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -6
USDCAD -27
EURJPY 6
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD -12
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 6
GBPAUD -2
NZDUSD -3
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD -6
EURNZD 6
USDCHF -10
CHFJPY 0
EURCHF -14
EURCAD 12
EURGBP -2
AUDNZD 5
GBPCAD -2
NZDCAD 3
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -7
EURAUD 10
GBPCHF -29
AUDCHF -14
CADJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -788
USDCAD -3.7K
EURJPY 876
AUDUSD 1.3K
USDJPY 2.8K
GBPUSD -1.2K
AUDJPY 166
NZDJPY 879
GBPAUD -245
NZDUSD -288
GBPJPY 518
EURUSD -608
EURNZD 964
USDCHF -841
CHFJPY -79
EURCHF -1.1K
EURCAD 1.6K
EURGBP -119
AUDNZD 869
GBPCAD -254
NZDCAD 392
NZDCHF -194
CADCHF -575
EURAUD 1.5K
GBPCHF -2.4K
AUDCHF -1.1K
CADJPY 232
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.15 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
GKFXPrime-Live-1.4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 10
Tickcopy-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 2
GalaxyPrime-LIVE
0.00 × 15
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
GBEbrokers-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 106
Forexware-Live 7
0.00 × 39
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 86
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 95
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 11
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 14
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 113
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 26
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 4
686 more...
Powered by neural networks and genetic algorithms, this bot simulates future markets, self-improving daily. Visual similarity in charts signals strong genetic matches, leading to higher succe
No reviews
2025.11.24 01:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 11:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 18:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 18:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.