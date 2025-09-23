- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
647
Profit Trades:
295 (45.59%)
Loss Trades:
352 (54.40%)
Best trade:
12.15 USD
Worst trade:
-11.77 USD
Gross Profit:
554.74 USD (73 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-605.28 USD (75 198 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (59.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.35 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
44.85%
Max deposit load:
27.27%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
334 (51.62%)
Short Trades:
313 (48.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-16.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.65 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-21.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.11 USD
Maximal:
167.27 USD (53.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.39% (167.27 USD)
By Equity:
11.38% (19.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|42
|USDCAD
|40
|EURJPY
|36
|AUDUSD
|36
|USDJPY
|30
|GBPUSD
|30
|AUDJPY
|30
|NZDJPY
|29
|GBPAUD
|28
|NZDUSD
|27
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURUSD
|26
|EURNZD
|24
|USDCHF
|24
|CHFJPY
|24
|EURCHF
|24
|EURCAD
|20
|EURGBP
|20
|AUDNZD
|20
|GBPCAD
|17
|NZDCAD
|17
|NZDCHF
|15
|CADCHF
|15
|EURAUD
|15
|GBPCHF
|14
|AUDCHF
|11
|CADJPY
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-6
|USDCAD
|-27
|EURJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPUSD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|6
|GBPAUD
|-2
|NZDUSD
|-3
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|-6
|EURNZD
|6
|USDCHF
|-10
|CHFJPY
|0
|EURCHF
|-14
|EURCAD
|12
|EURGBP
|-2
|AUDNZD
|5
|GBPCAD
|-2
|NZDCAD
|3
|NZDCHF
|-2
|CADCHF
|-7
|EURAUD
|10
|GBPCHF
|-29
|AUDCHF
|-14
|CADJPY
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-788
|USDCAD
|-3.7K
|EURJPY
|876
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|166
|NZDJPY
|879
|GBPAUD
|-245
|NZDUSD
|-288
|GBPJPY
|518
|EURUSD
|-608
|EURNZD
|964
|USDCHF
|-841
|CHFJPY
|-79
|EURCHF
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|-119
|AUDNZD
|869
|GBPCAD
|-254
|NZDCAD
|392
|NZDCHF
|-194
|CADCHF
|-575
|EURAUD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|-2.4K
|AUDCHF
|-1.1K
|CADJPY
|232
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.15 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFXPrime-Live-1.4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickcopy-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
GalaxyPrime-LIVE
|0.00 × 15
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
GBEbrokers-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 106
|
Forexware-Live 7
|0.00 × 39
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 86
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 95
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 14
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 113
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 26
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 4
