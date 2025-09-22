SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AMG XAU
Iskandar Iskandar

AMG XAU

Iskandar Iskandar
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
575 (70.98%)
Loss Trades:
235 (29.01%)
Best trade:
566.00 USD
Worst trade:
-730.55 USD
Gross Profit:
9 641.06 USD (185 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 806.48 USD (137 176 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (100.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
806.97 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
8.29%
Max deposit load:
60.93%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
349 (43.09%)
Short Trades:
461 (56.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
4.73 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
-24.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 462.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 462.88 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.50%
Annual Forecast:
212.28%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 176.04 USD (35.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.15% (2 176.04 USD)
By Equity:
47.15% (1 477.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 810
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 49K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +566.00 USD
Worst trade: -731 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 462.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

- Grid, max position 14
- ⁠Highest Drawdown so far 35% gold, 32% mixed
- ⁠Auto close/Cut loss at 50%
- ⁠Target return: Gold - 20%, Mixed 50%
- ⁠Min equity: $3,300 start 0.01
- ⁠On 24/7, udah lewatin news, tariff, war, gold dump/bull rally, aman. 
- ⁠Ga perlu sampe TP, dia ada profit protection jadi kalo udh profit terus balik arah dia close in profit
- ⁠Target profit 20%/bln
No reviews
2025.12.14 13:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 16:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 09:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 21:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 12:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 19:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 02:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 17:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 21:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 15:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 10:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
