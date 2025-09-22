- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
810
Profit Trades:
575 (70.98%)
Loss Trades:
235 (29.01%)
Best trade:
566.00 USD
Worst trade:
-730.55 USD
Gross Profit:
9 641.06 USD (185 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 806.48 USD (137 176 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (100.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
806.97 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
8.29%
Max deposit load:
60.93%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
349 (43.09%)
Short Trades:
461 (56.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
4.73 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
-24.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 462.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 462.88 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.50%
Annual Forecast:
212.28%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 176.04 USD (35.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.15% (2 176.04 USD)
By Equity:
47.15% (1 477.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|810
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|49K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +566.00 USD
Worst trade: -731 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 462.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- Grid, max position 14
- Highest Drawdown so far 35% gold, 32% mixed
- Auto close/Cut loss at 50%
- Target return: Gold - 20%, Mixed 50%
- Min equity: $3,300 start 0.01
- On 24/7, udah lewatin news, tariff, war, gold dump/bull rally, aman.
- Ga perlu sampe TP, dia ada profit protection jadi kalo udh profit terus balik arah dia close in profit
- Target profit 20%/bln
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
USD
7.7K
USD
USD
13
4%
810
70%
8%
1.66
4.73
USD
USD
55%
1:500