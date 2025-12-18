SignalsSections
Eloizio Coelho Alves

TULIP

Eloizio Coelho Alves
1 review
Reliability
28 weeks
12 / 32K USD
growth since 2025 887%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
704
Profit Trades:
660 (93.75%)
Loss Trades:
44 (6.25%)
Best trade:
23.09 USD
Worst trade:
-20.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 946.12 USD (204 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.32 USD (7 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (179.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.11 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.29%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
40.68
Long Trades:
373 (52.98%)
Short Trades:
331 (47.02%)
Profit Factor:
19.79
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.43%
Annual Forecast:
187.24%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (2.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.12% (45.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.86% (676.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 210
AUDUSD 146
EURUSD 122
AUDCAD 113
USDJPY 85
USDCHF 21
NZDUSD 4
NZDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 724
AUDUSD 255
EURUSD 369
AUDCAD 246
USDJPY 192
USDCHF 47
NZDUSD 4
NZDCAD 8
USDCAD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 74K
AUDUSD 26K
EURUSD 34K
AUDCAD 31K
USDJPY 28K
USDCHF 2.9K
NZDUSD 426
NZDCAD 1.1K
USDCAD 220
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.09 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 5
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.05 × 76
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.15 × 643
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.36 × 1276
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.42 × 2345
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.76 × 50
Exness-MT5Real34
1.19 × 153
ZeroMarkets-1
1.35 × 113
Exness-MT5Real31
1.54 × 129
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 74
MishovMarkets-Live
2.13 × 45
VantageInternational-Live
2.82 × 214
VantageInternational-Live 10
3.50 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
7.02 × 47
Estratégia inteligente 100% automatizada baseada em níveis de suporte e resistência para tomada de decisões. Esta estratégia usa stop loss responsável levando em conta apenas as ordens daquele bloco, enquanto umas fecham com perda outras fecham com lucro. Seu histórico de lucro é consistente e confiável.
Uma boa opção para quem busca consistência a curto e médio prazo.
Average rating:
Yousuf H
20
Yousuf H 2025.12.18 04:22 
 

going good so far, I've noted 60% increase in my capital since I subscribed to signal from Nov 1st. This return netting off monthly subscription costs. One word of advice, avoid AUD pairs. The movement is quite slow and locks in margin.

2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 09:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 23:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 01:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 04:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
