Trades:
704
Profit Trades:
660 (93.75%)
Loss Trades:
44 (6.25%)
Best trade:
23.09 USD
Worst trade:
-20.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 946.12 USD (204 591 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.32 USD (7 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (179.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.11 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.29%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
40.68
Long Trades:
373 (52.98%)
Short Trades:
331 (47.02%)
Profit Factor:
19.79
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.43%
Annual Forecast:
187.24%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (2.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.12% (45.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.86% (676.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|210
|AUDUSD
|146
|EURUSD
|122
|AUDCAD
|113
|USDJPY
|85
|USDCHF
|21
|NZDUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|724
|AUDUSD
|255
|EURUSD
|369
|AUDCAD
|246
|USDJPY
|192
|USDCHF
|47
|NZDUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|8
|USDCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|74K
|AUDUSD
|26K
|EURUSD
|34K
|AUDCAD
|31K
|USDJPY
|28K
|USDCHF
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|426
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|220
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.09 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Estratégia inteligente 100% automatizada baseada em níveis de suporte e resistência para tomada de decisões. Esta estratégia usa stop loss responsável levando em conta apenas as ordens daquele bloco, enquanto umas fecham com perda outras fecham com lucro. Seu histórico de lucro é consistente e confiável.
Uma boa opção para quem busca consistência a curto e médio prazo.
going good so far, I've noted 60% increase in my capital since I subscribed to signal from Nov 1st. This return netting off monthly subscription costs. One word of advice, avoid AUD pairs. The movement is quite slow and locks in margin.