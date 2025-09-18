- Growth
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.52 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
179.28 USD (184 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (179.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
179.28 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.94
Trading activity:
9.08%
Max deposit load:
1.84%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1250.07
Long Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
41.99
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.94 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.44%
Annual Forecast:
66.04%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
0.14 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.14 USD)
By Equity:
5.08% (57.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|175
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|184K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.70 × 520
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
過去2年間でのバックテストで約1300回のトレードを行い、勝率100%という驚異的な結果を示すEAによるシグナルです。ライブ口座でも同様の結果を示しつつあるので統計をご覧ください。グリッドやマーティンゲールなどは使用していないので低いドローダウンで安全に運用できます。最大３つのポジションを持ちますが、グリッドではなく資金運用の停滞を防ぐためのもので、それぞれのポジションは個別に管理されます。リスク管理のため決済のみ手動で行うことがあります。
