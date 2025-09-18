SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Perfect Game
Yuji Hiiragi

Perfect Game

Yuji Hiiragi
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.52 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
179.28 USD (184 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (179.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
179.28 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.94
Trading activity:
9.08%
Max deposit load:
1.84%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1250.07
Long Trades:
61 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
41.99
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.94 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.44%
Annual Forecast:
66.04%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
0.14 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.14 USD)
By Equity:
5.08% (57.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 175
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 184K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.70 × 520
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
過去2年間でのバックテストで約1300回のトレードを行い、勝率100%という驚異的な結果を示すEAによるシグナルです。ライブ口座でも同様の結果を示しつつあるので統計をご覧ください。グリッドやマーティンゲールなどは使用していないので低いドローダウンで安全に運用できます。最大３つのポジションを持ちますが、グリッドではなく資金運用の停滞を防ぐためのもので、それぞれのポジションは個別に管理されます。リスク管理のため決済のみ手動で行うことがあります。
No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 06:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 06:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 05:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 10:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 11:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 03:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 03:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
