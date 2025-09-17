- Growth
Trades:
432
Profit Trades:
364 (84.25%)
Loss Trades:
68 (15.74%)
Best trade:
60.18 USD
Worst trade:
-72.81 USD
Gross Profit:
903.79 USD (5 014 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-597.71 USD (597 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (89.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.39 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
19.70%
Max deposit load:
14.36%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
379 (87.73%)
Short Trades:
53 (12.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
96.56%
Annual Forecast:
1 171.60%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
114.35 USD (38.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.26% (111.97 USD)
By Equity:
41.20% (99.71 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|430
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|343
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|343K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +60.18 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
DO NOT GIVE UP THE BEGINNING IS THE ALWAYS HARDEST SO YOU NEVER FAIL UNTIL YOU STOP TRYING
SUCCESS IS THE SUM OF SMALL EFFORTS REPEATED DAY-IN & DAY-OUT .
FOR SUBCRIBER GUIDE
WE ARE TRADEING WITH O.O1 LOT ONLY AND SINGLE POSITION TP & SL NO MARTINGALE.
MINIMUM INVESTMENT FOR COPY THIS SIGNAL 25O USD.
WE CAN RUN ALSO START FROM 100 USD
No reviews
