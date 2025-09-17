SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLDEN BUCKET
Ahamed Sherif A

GOLDEN BUCKET

Ahamed Sherif A
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 436%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
432
Profit Trades:
364 (84.25%)
Loss Trades:
68 (15.74%)
Best trade:
60.18 USD
Worst trade:
-72.81 USD
Gross Profit:
903.79 USD (5 014 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-597.71 USD (597 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (89.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.39 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
19.70%
Max deposit load:
14.36%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
379 (87.73%)
Short Trades:
53 (12.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-8.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-51.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
96.56%
Annual Forecast:
1 171.60%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
114.35 USD (38.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.26% (111.97 USD)
By Equity:
41.20% (99.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 430
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 343
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 343K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.18 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DO NOT GIVE UP THE BEGINNING IS THE ALWAYS HARDEST SO YOU NEVER FAIL UNTIL YOU STOP TRYING 

SUCCESS IS THE SUM OF SMALL EFFORTS REPEATED DAY-IN & DAY-OUT .


FOR SUBCRIBER GUIDE 

WE ARE TRADEING WITH O.O1 LOT ONLY  AND SINGLE POSITION TP & SL NO MARTINGALE.

MINIMUM INVESTMENT FOR COPY THIS SIGNAL 25O USD.

WE CAN RUN ALSO START FROM 100 USD

No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 06:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDEN BUCKET
30 USD per month
436%
0
0
USD
206
USD
14
91%
432
84%
20%
1.51
0.71
USD
46%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.