The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PFD-Real 0.00 × 1 Monex-Server2 0.00 × 2 TradersWay-Live 0.00 × 2 Forex.com-Live 122 0.00 × 1 OANDA-v20 Live-1 0.08 × 12 Forex.com-Live 124 0.56 × 36 Forex.com-Live 123 1.40 × 5 LQD1-Live01 3.29 × 7 Forex.com-Live 120 8.00 × 1 LandFX-Live2 9.50 × 4 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor