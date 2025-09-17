SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trading Box Live signals
Per Daniel Sundkvist

Trading Box Live signals

Per Daniel Sundkvist
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
39 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
13 (25.00%)
Best trade:
46.47 SEK
Worst trade:
-41.61 SEK
Gross Profit:
501.44 SEK (6 925 pips)
Gross Loss:
-194.20 SEK (2 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (118.42 SEK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.42 SEK (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
51.36%
Max deposit load:
46.62%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
27 (51.92%)
Short Trades:
25 (48.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
5.91 SEK
Average Profit:
12.86 SEK
Average Loss:
-14.94 SEK
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.81 SEK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.32 SEK (2)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
5.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.87 SEK
Maximal:
65.32 SEK (2.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.15% (65.32 SEK)
By Equity:
4.32% (131.35 SEK)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURSGD 46
AUDCAD 3
EURCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURSGD 30
AUDCAD 13
EURCHF 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURSGD 2.8K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 124
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.47 SEK
Worst trade: -42 SEK
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.42 SEK
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.81 SEK

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
Forex.com-Live 122
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-1
0.08 × 12
Forex.com-Live 124
0.56 × 36
Forex.com-Live 123
1.40 × 5
LQD1-Live01
3.29 × 7
Forex.com-Live 120
8.00 × 1
LandFX-Live2
9.50 × 4
Gathering of historical forwardstesting of made stable strategies.

TBC

No reviews
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 22:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 21:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 05:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 10:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.13 09:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.13 07:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 07:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 11.11% of days out of the 18 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 03:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 01:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 01:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 00:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.23 00:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.17 07:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 07:15
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 07:15
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 07:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 07:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
