- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
39 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
13 (25.00%)
Best trade:
46.47 SEK
Worst trade:
-41.61 SEK
Gross Profit:
501.44 SEK (6 925 pips)
Gross Loss:
-194.20 SEK (2 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (118.42 SEK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.42 SEK (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
51.36%
Max deposit load:
46.62%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
27 (51.92%)
Short Trades:
25 (48.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
5.91 SEK
Average Profit:
12.86 SEK
Average Loss:
-14.94 SEK
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.81 SEK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.32 SEK (2)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
5.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.87 SEK
Maximal:
65.32 SEK (2.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.15% (65.32 SEK)
By Equity:
4.32% (131.35 SEK)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURSGD
|46
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURSGD
|30
|AUDCAD
|13
|EURCHF
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURSGD
|2.8K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|124
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.47 SEK
Worst trade: -42 SEK
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.42 SEK
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.81 SEK
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Forex.com-Live 122
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|0.08 × 12
|
Forex.com-Live 124
|0.56 × 36
|
Forex.com-Live 123
|1.40 × 5
|
LQD1-Live01
|3.29 × 7
|
Forex.com-Live 120
|8.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live2
|9.50 × 4
Gathering of historical forwardstesting of made stable strategies.
TBC
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
SEK
SEK
14
100%
52
75%
51%
2.58
5.91
SEK
SEK
4%
1:200