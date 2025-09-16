- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
258 (77.47%)
Loss Trades:
75 (22.52%)
Best trade:
59.14 USD
Worst trade:
-38.09 USD
Gross Profit:
1 327.59 USD (151 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.12 USD (34 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (132.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.75 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
20.26
Long Trades:
135 (40.54%)
Short Trades:
198 (59.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.81
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-48.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.35 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.47%
Annual Forecast:
66.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.35 USD (8.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.03% (11.77 USD)
By Equity:
20.09% (626.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|35
|EURGBP
|32
|EURCAD
|26
|CL.R
|24
|GBPUSD
|22
|XAUUSD
|22
|GBPCAD
|20
|AUDCAD
|18
|EURAUD
|18
|AUDNZD
|17
|NZDUSD
|14
|AUDCHF
|13
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|13
|EURCHF
|12
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|91
|EURGBP
|75
|EURCAD
|69
|CL.R
|191
|GBPUSD
|59
|XAUUSD
|176
|GBPCAD
|58
|AUDCAD
|34
|EURAUD
|45
|AUDNZD
|12
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDCHF
|24
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|34
|EURCHF
|32
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|33
|EURJPY
|17
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|0
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|21K
|EURGBP
|6.7K
|EURCAD
|11K
|CL.R
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPCAD
|9.1K
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|EURAUD
|8K
|AUDNZD
|2.7K
|NZDUSD
|2.8K
|AUDCHF
|2K
|AUDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|6.4K
|EURCHF
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|742
|GBPAUD
|5.3K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|AUDUSD
|789
|USDCAD
|329
|USDCHF
|163
|NZDJPY
|282
|USDJPY
|287
|CADJPY
|734
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.14 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
167%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
31
0%
333
77%
100%
3.81
2.94
USD
USD
20%
1:200