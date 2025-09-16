SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RLH2104
Luciliadi

RLH2104

Luciliadi
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 167%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
258 (77.47%)
Loss Trades:
75 (22.52%)
Best trade:
59.14 USD
Worst trade:
-38.09 USD
Gross Profit:
1 327.59 USD (151 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.12 USD (34 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (132.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.75 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.93%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
20.26
Long Trades:
135 (40.54%)
Short Trades:
198 (59.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.81
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-48.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.35 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.47%
Annual Forecast:
66.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.35 USD (8.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.03% (11.77 USD)
By Equity:
20.09% (626.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 35
EURGBP 32
EURCAD 26
CL.R 24
GBPUSD 22
XAUUSD 22
GBPCAD 20
AUDCAD 18
EURAUD 18
AUDNZD 17
NZDUSD 14
AUDCHF 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPNZD 13
EURCHF 12
EURUSD 7
GBPAUD 6
EURJPY 5
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
NZDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 91
EURGBP 75
EURCAD 69
CL.R 191
GBPUSD 59
XAUUSD 176
GBPCAD 58
AUDCAD 34
EURAUD 45
AUDNZD 12
NZDUSD 4
AUDCHF 24
AUDJPY 2
GBPNZD 34
EURCHF 32
EURUSD 6
GBPAUD 33
EURJPY 17
AUDUSD 7
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 0
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 21K
EURGBP 6.7K
EURCAD 11K
CL.R 1.9K
GBPUSD 6.7K
XAUUSD 18K
GBPCAD 9.1K
AUDCAD 5.3K
EURAUD 8K
AUDNZD 2.7K
NZDUSD 2.8K
AUDCHF 2K
AUDJPY 1.5K
GBPNZD 6.4K
EURCHF 2.8K
EURUSD 742
GBPAUD 5.3K
EURJPY 2.7K
AUDUSD 789
USDCAD 329
USDCHF 163
NZDJPY 282
USDJPY 287
CADJPY 734
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.14 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RLH2104
30 USD per month
167%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
31
0%
333
77%
100%
3.81
2.94
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.